Pennsylvania high school football: Top senior tight end recruits for the 2024 season
The 2024 Pennsylvania high school football season is upon us, and it is time to take a look at some of highest rated recruits in the state. In this series, we will focus on the top recruits at a handful of positions for a specific graduating class.
We have introduced you to the senior quarterbacks, senior running backs, senior linebackers and senior edge rushers, senior wide receivers and senior defensive backs so far. Now we take a look at the top tight end recruits in Pennsylvania for the class of 2025.
Of the players ranked by 247Sports in the Class of 2025 in Pennsylvania, only two tights ends made the list, but both are in the top 10 overall in the state and both will be playing college football in the Big Ten.
No. 2 overall recruit Andrew Olesh of Southern Lehigh will be headed to Ann Arbor to play for Michigan, while No. 9 recruit overall Brady O'Hara of North Catholic is staying in the Keystone State to play for James Franklin and Penn State.
All rankings are based off 247Sports.com.
Top 2 senior tight end recruits in Pennsylvania:
1. Andrew Olesh, Southern Lehigh; 6-foot-4.5, 215 pounds (No. 2 overall in Pennsylvania 2025 class)
Committed to Michigan
Played both ways for the Spartans during his junior campaign. On offense, he pulled in 53 catches for 973 yards and 10 scores. Defensively, he made 45 tackles and recovered a pair of fumbles as he bounced between linebacker and safety.
Had offers from more than 30 schools, including Penn State, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Auburn and Colorado State
2. Brady O'Hara, North Catholic; 6-foot-6, 245 pounds (No. 9 overall)
Committed to Penn State
Played offense and defense for North Catholic as a junior. Made his biggest impact on the defensive side of the ball, where he was named first-team all-conference after he made 48 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss, recovered a pair of fumbles and forced one.
His other offers included Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, West Virginia and Connecticut.
