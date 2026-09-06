Shady Side Academy Hires Jamal Woodson as Girls Basketball Coach

After seven seasons leading the Baldwin girls basketball program, Jamal Woodson is taking on a new challenge. Woodson has been named the girls basketball head coach at Shady Side Academy, replacing Jonna Burke, who left to become the women's basketball coach at NCAA Division III Bethany College in West Virginia.

"I can't tell you how excited I am to start a brand new journey," Woodson said.

Woodson compiled a 79-60 record during his seven seasons at Baldwin, including a 23-6 mark last season.

Woodson Takes Over Successful Shady Side Program

Woodson inherits a Shady Side Academy program that enjoyed considerable success under Burke.

Burke compiled a 114-24 record in five seasons at Shady Side Academy before accepting the Bethany position. Her teams established the program as one of the top girls basketball programs in Western Pennsylvania.

Woodson brings experience at both the high school and grassroots levels as he attempts to continue that success.

In 2012, Woodson founded Students Learning Athletics & Academics through Mentoring (SLAAM), an AAU girls basketball program that serves student-athletes from fourth grade through high school.

According to the program's website, SLAAM competes year-round across Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland and New Jersey.

SLAAM alumni who have gone on to play Division I college basketball include Mimi Thiero at Maryland and Maddie Webber at Illinois.

Basketball Roots Run Deep for Woodson

A Montgomery County, Maryland, native, Woodson graduated from Newport Prep in Kensington, Maryland, in 1997.

Woodson played for coach Chris Chaney at Newport Prep alongside future NBA player DerMarr Johnson and Dalonte Hill. Johnson was selected sixth overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2000 NBA Draft.

"He was on my first team at Newport," Chaney said of Woodson. "Always had good energy and good knowledge of the game."

Johnson and Hill are now assistant coaches on Nolan Smith's staff at Tennessee State.

Woodson also played under Keith Stevens, who now runs the Team Takeover AAU basketball program, and longtime college coach Quentin Hillsman.

"Chris, Keith, and Quentin were my coaches my senior year," Woodson said.

Chaney remembers Woodson having a "great personality" during his playing days and believes those qualities have carried over to his coaching career.

"I can see how he can be a very good coach," Chaney said.

Woodson's Impact Extends Beyond Basketball

Woodson graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 2002 and served as the 2026 commencement speaker at Pitt-Greensburg.

He also has been recognized by the Pitt-Greensburg Alumni Association as its Alumnus of Distinction, the organization's highest alumni honor. The award recognizes professional achievement and service to the university and community.

Community service has remained important to Woodson throughout his career.

"I do a lot of givebacks," Woodson said. "I spend a lot of time with the homeless."

Woodson also credits his late father, Robert Woodson, as a major influence in his life. Robert Woodson, who died May 19, was a longtime civil rights activist and community development leader who founded the Woodson Center, an organization that supports neighborhood-based efforts in low-income communities.

Now, Woodson's attention turns to the next chapter of his basketball career as he moves from Baldwin to a Shady Side Academy program accustomed to winning.e.