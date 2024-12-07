St. Joseph's Prep vs. Pittsburgh Central Catholic: Live score, updates from PIAA championship
St. Joseph's Prep will try to complete its quest for a Pennsylvania high school football Class 6A three-peat, but standing in the Hawks' way of another PIAA state championship is Pittsburgh Central Catholic.
Both teams are loaded on both sides of the ball, so this could easily be a high- or low-scoring affair.
Future Division 1 college football players will be all over the field, from freshman receiver Jett Harrison for St. Joe's Prep to senior Penn State signee Xxavier Thomas for Central Catholic.
Follow along below for live updates from the championship game between St. Joe's Prep and Pittsburgh Central Catholic, which is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 7, at Cumberland Valley High School.
St. Joseph's Prep vs. Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Class 6A championship game live updates
Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh and scroll down for the latest updates.
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports