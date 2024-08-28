Top edge rushers in Pennsylvania high school football in 2024
High school football season is upon us once again.
Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Pennsylvania high school football.
We started with the top quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive linemen and defensive linemen. Now it is time to take a look at the top edge rushers.
There are plenty of standout football players in Pennsylvania, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
(Note: These lists were compiled prior to the first week of the season).
Daniel Adefolarin, sr., Neumann-Goretti
Adefolarin piled up 20 tackles for loss during his junior season at Neumann-Goretti. He committed to Army in July.
Bernard Blakey, jr., Malvern Prep
Blakey is a rising junior edge rusher who holds early offers from Boston College and Duke. The versatile athlete also plays basketball and competes in track for Malvern Prep.
Eddie Bowen, sr., Central Bucks South
Bowen was productive as a junior, tallying 57 total tackles (14.5 for loss), seven sacks, 19 quarterback hurries, four forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. He also blocked a punt on special teams.
Kevin Brown, jr., Harrisburg
The nation’s No. 36 overall junior prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings, Brown is a two-way athletic freak for Harrisburg. He recorded 22 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks last season en route to Class 6A all-state honors. The four-star lineman is committed to Penn State.
Zachary Brown, jr., Central Dauphin East
Brown is another versatile player who saw time at defensive end, linebacker, wide receiver, tight end and running back as a sophomore. He already holds offers from Nebraska, Pittsburgh and West Virginia, among others.
Khalid Bueno, sr., Martin Luther King
Bueno has dabbled in multiple sports during his time at Martin Luther King, suiting up for football, basketball, baseball, wrestling and track. He was a Class 5A all-state pick last year after compiling 111 total tackles (19 for loss), nine sacks, three forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns. His offers include Army, Indiana and Temple.
Derek Hite, sr., Penn Cambria
Hite filled up the stat sheet as a junior with 102 total tackles (17 for loss), 11 sacks, 17 quarterback hurries, five pass breakups, an interception and four blocked kicks. He committed to VMI in August.
Aiden Johnson, sr., Belle Vernon
Johnson had 48 total tackles (10 for loss) and seven sacks a season ago as Belle Vernon captured a second straight Class 3A state title. The edge rusher is committed to Millersville.
Maxim Johnson, jr., Line Mountain
A Class 2A all-state selection as a sophomore, the unblockable Johnson recorded 84 total tackles (34 for loss) and 13.5 sacks during a strong sophomore season. Johnson also scored three touchdowns on offense.
Donavin Jordan, jr., Susquehannock
The rangy 6-foot-5, 210-pound Jordan put together an impressive sophomore season with 48 total tackles, seven sacks and 15 quarterback hurries. He also broke up three passes and forced a fumble.
Vann Kavals, sr., Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Kavals’ junior season came to an end after nine quarters due to a broken leg, but the star pass rusher accumulated 7.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss before the injury. The Akron commit also plays quarterback for Class 2A Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Lucas Lawler, sr., Bishop McDevitt
Lawler is a ferocious pass rusher who had 70 total tackles (15.5 for loss) and 11 sacks during his junior season. A multi-sport star, Lawler placed fourth at the Class 2A state wrestling championships last winter in the 189-pound division.
Reston Lehman, jr., Peters Township
Lehman recorded 40 total tackles a season ago en route to Class 5A all-state honors. At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Lehman runs the 40-yard dash in 4.69 seconds. His early offers include Buffalo, Central Michigan and Miami (Ohio).
Zahir Mathis, sr., Imhotep Charter
A four-star Ohio State commit, Mathis made the Class 5A all-state team last fall after putting up 52 total tackles and three sacks for state champion Imhotep Charter. He is an explosive athlete at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds.
Landen McGarvey, sr., Glendale
McGarvey is a defensive weapon who had 114 total tackles and 16 sacks during his junior season. He received Class 1A all-state honors on defense while also playing on the offensive line for Glendale.
Brodie Miller, sr., Sharon
A two-way standout at offensive tackle and defensive end, Miller had 105 total tackles (19 for loss) while leading Sharon with seven sacks and two forced fumbles last fall. He received Class 3A all-state recognition on defense.
Malachi Ramnath, sr., Central York
Ramnath used his speed off the edge to record 16 sacks and three forced fumbles as a junior. The Monmouth commit was voted Class 6A all-state.
Jaasai Simmons, sr., Roman Catholic
A Marshall commit, Simmons brings physicality and toughness to Roman Catholic’s defense. He had 45 total and 6.5 sacks a season ago.
Daiveon Taylor, jr., Aliquippa
Taylor played for Bishop Canevin as a sophomore and notched 67 total tackles (18 for loss) and seven sacks while scoring four total touchdowns on offense. The West Virginia commit is now at Aliquippa and will continue to play both ways this fall.
Mickey Vaccarello, sr., Peters Township
Playing opposite Reston Lehman, Vaccarello antagonized opposing defenses last season to the tune of 111 total tackles (29 for loss), 13 sacks and 39 quarterback hurries. The Class 5A all-state selection committed to Stanford in April.
