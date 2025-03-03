Aaliyah Chavez sets decision date; Kobe Bryant's 5-star nephew cuts list: Recruiting roundup
As the recruiting calendar shifts - with more and more prospects taking visits and committing in the spring - there seems to be a flurry of activity on the recruiting trail.
Monterey (Texas) five-star point guard Aaliyah Chavez, the nation's No. 1 overall prospect, is set to announce her commitment, while the Miami Hurricanes appear poised to land a big-time running back at any moment.
Here's a look at the top recruiting stories of the past few days:
- Aaliyah Chavez, nation's No. 1 overall prospect, sets a commitment date
According to On3's Blake Munroe, Chavez is set to announce her college commitment on March 25.
The 5-foot-9 basketball phenom has previously stated that she has a list of top schools that includes Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Texas Tech.
- Jett Washington, 5-star recruit and Kobe Bryant's nephew, trims list
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound athlete is a five-star safety recruit. In fact, he's considered the top safety in the country.
So when Washington makes a decision regarding his college future, it's big news.
This week, the Las Vegas star trimmed his list to 11 - Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UNLV and USC:
- 5-star QB Ryder Lyons backs off USC as leader chatter, has high praise for Oregon
When asked if the perception that the USC Trojans had been the leader, Lyons gave an interesting answer.
"I would say that has been fair," he said. "Maybe not as much anymore."
"That could be fair, but I'm a little bit more open now."
- Jackson Cantwell, nation's No. 1 overall prospect, announces six official visits
On Tuesday, Cantwell took a major step forward in his recruitment, formally announcing five of his six official visits and clarifying that the sixth will be added shortly.
That was good news for Miami (May 9), Missouri (May 31), Georgia (June 6), Michigan (June 13), Oregon (June 22) and Ohio State (TBD).
- Miami Hurricanes closing in on bluechip RB commitment: Report
Both On3 and 247Sports have made a series of predictions that Miami will soon land West Boca Raton (Florida) four-star running back Javian Mallory.
- Kelvin Obot, elite offensive tackle, trims list and has several spring visits set
On Monday, Obot announced a big cut to his list of suitors to just 10 semifinalists: Boise State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, USC, Utah and Wisconsin.