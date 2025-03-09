Florida Gators reportedly leading the way for 4-star WR Naeem Burroughs
There are many top wide receiver targets in the 2026 recruiting class, including Naeem Burroughs.
Burroughs is a four-star prospect early in the 2026 recruiting cycle. He attends The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Fla.
According to On3, while many schools have made offers to Burroughs (5-foot-11, 160 pounds), four seem to be running the race better than the others.
Those four schools are Clemson, Florida, Texas and USC.
Burroughs has locked in four official visits, with each school getting one. His visit schedule is as follows:
Clemson: May 30
Florida: June 6
USC: June 13
Texas: June 20
In what would be the most common case, a decision would be made after his official visits. As of now, one school appears to be the frontrunner entering spring visit season.
The Florida Gators seem to be in a good spot with Burroughs, according to Steve Wiltfong of On3Sports. They received a visit from Burroughs in January, when things started to pick up in favor of the Gators. Since then, the fellow college programs have been having to make up some ground.
Also in January, 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins did an evaluation on the Under Armour All-American Game participant:
“Slot receiver with track speed that can challenge defenses vertically. At his best when he gets a free release and can race into the deeper third on fly and post routes. Not the biggest or most physically imposing target, but added some much-needed mass during junior year and has big 10.5-inch hands.
“Makes his money running underneath the long ball, but has also proven to be a dynamic route runner that can shake defenders and create separation at the first and second levels. Not the type of offensive weapon that’s going to make every would-be tackler miss, but can capitalize on his fair share of catch-and-run situations with his vision, agility and balance.
“Hauled in 34 touchdowns in his first 36 varsity games for one of Florida’s more respected private school programs. Also led the 2025 Under Armour All-America Game in receiving yards as an underclassman.
“Might have some role limitations, but projects as a potential field flipper at the Power Four level that safeties will have to account for every snap.”
Added to his No. 2 position ranking, Burroughs is 37th nationally and No. 4 in Florida. Any team would be better instantly with the addition of Burroughs, as many believe he could have a Day 1 impact at the right place.
