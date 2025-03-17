Tualatin, Barlow win basketball state titles; Ducks working to flip nation's No. 1 prospect: Oregon roundup
The state of Oregon was busy over the weekend with boys and girls high school basketball state championship games, while both the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers went to work on the recruiting trail.
Here's a look at the top stories from around the state:
- Tualatin stuns Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas, wins Oregon (OSAA) high school girls basketball 6A state championship
Tualatin’s plucky band of underclassmen came to the University of Portland’s Chiles Center on Saturday and did the unthinkable.
With freshman phenom Love Lei Best leading the way, the Timberwolves shocked nationally ranked Clackamas 63-58 in the championship game of the Oregon Class 6A girls basketball tournament, winning the program’s first title by toppling a team featuring Naismith Player of the Year finalist Jazzy Davidson and a bevy of Division I signees.
“It’s just so amazing,” said Best, who finished with a game-high 26 points. “I’m just so proud of all of us, the hard work we’ve been putting in all year. We just came together for this one.”
- For you, Coach! Barlow delivers Oregon 6A boys basketball title in beloved coach Tom Johnson’s final game
Johnson had racked up 710 victories in 42 seasons — first at Lebanon, then for nearly four decades at Barlow. And in his final game, his Bruins delivered his first state championship, defeating Jesuit 61-55 at the University of Portland’s Chiles Center.
“It meant an awful lot,” Johnson said of the serenade. “The last couple days, the amount of texts and phone calls I’ve gotten — I got a real nice one from Ryan Crouser, who’s probably halfway around the world right now, and Jesse White sent me a really special one that says, go win it for not only them, but all the former Bruins as well.
- Oregon Ducks working to flip nation's No. 1 overall prospect after surprise visit
On Friday, Mater Dei (California) five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., a long-time Ohio State Buckeyes commit, posted a series of photos to Instagram Live indicating he was in Eugene.
The 6-foot-6, 200-pound pass-catcher is ESPN's No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2026.
- Oregon Ducks signee Sara Barhoum of Clackamas sets one 3-point record, eyes another
Barhoum knew she is now the all-time single-season 3-point shooter in state history, surpassing former Franklin star Shoni Schimmel (2009-10) with her 122nd of the season.
“Yeah, I was kind of keeping it in my head,” Barhoum said after the Cavaliers’ 77-57 victory over the top-seeded Democrats. “So, it was pretty awesome for that to go through the net and to see that happen.”
- Kendre Harrison, Oregon Ducks 2-sport commit, helps team register back-to-back state titles, 60th straight win
ere's what 247Sports had to say about Harrison as a football prospect:
"Once every decade type of prospect given the fact that he’s being courted by college blue bloods to play football and basketball. Blessed with hulking size as he was verified at just a shade under 6-foot-6, 250 pounds summer before junior year. Likely only going to keep getting bigger with his near 6-foot-11 wingspan and big 10.5-inch hands. A straight-up mismatch for defenders, especially down the red zone. Not the most explosive route runner and isn’t one that really offers a ton after the catch, but is a coordinated mover with superb body control that knows how to get the most out of his backboard-shattering athleticism. Future on the gridiron appears to be as a Y tight end as he’s got the sheer mass to eventually move defenders while attached, but ability to change directions and get home as a pass rusher on the other side of the ball is certainly alluring. Saw production dip as an 11th grader after a remarkable 10th-grade campaign, but his one-of-a-kind clay is always going to be attractive. Will need to make some technical strides in hopes of becoming more than just a situational target, but projects as a possible difference-maker for a College Football Playoff contender that can unlock things for an offense with his NFL measurables."
- Oregon Ducks hosting 5-star recruit this weekend: 'I am really excited'
Grayson (Georgia) five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson isn't list as the No. 1 prospect in the country by any recruiting service.
But few players are being pursued as relentlessly as the nation's No. 1 linebacker.
Atkinson holds more than 50 scholarship offers - a list that includes nearly every major program in the country - and the game's biggest coaches were a staple in the Grayson hallways earlier this year.
- Brandon Arrington, nation's No. 1 athlete and sprint champion, announces 5 official visits
The nation's No. 8 overall prospect and No. 1 athlete in the class of 2026 announced a top six earlier this week - with Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M and USC making the. cut.
On Wednesday, Arrington took another small step forward, releasing his official visit schedule, which consists of five trips: Penn State (May 2), Texas A&M (June 6), Alabama (June 13), USC (June 17) and Oregon (June 20).
- Ryder Lyons, Oregon Ducks target and 5-star quarterback, reacts to Dan Lanning's pay raise
"It makes it, for sure, much more stable," Lyons said. "I don’t think Coach Lanning is a coach stability problem."
- Noah Tishendorf, Oregon's 2-year sack leader, commits to Oregon State Beavers
Lakeridge (Oregon) defensive lineman Noah Tishendorf burst onto the scene as a high school sophomore when he led the state in sacks (11) despite playing in the toughest league in the state (Three Rivers League).
After another stellar season as a junior, the 6-foot-3, 245-pound defensive end began to see his recruiting stock soar.
Last week, however, Tishendorf put an end to his accelerating recruitment, announcing a commitment to the Oregon State Beavers.