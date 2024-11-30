Simi Valley vs. Edison: Live score, updates from CIF high school football championship
What a matchup.
When Simi Valley (12-1) tangles with Edison (9-4) for the CIF Southern Section Division 3 championship Friday, all eyes were going to be peeled on one of the top running back duels in the state, Simi Valley's Brice Hawkins (1,633 yards rushing, 30 touchdowns) and Edison's Julius Gillick (1,826, 26).
But Gillick was ruled out after receiving two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in a 42-14 semifinal win over Vista Murrieta last week. One was for spinning the ball in the end zone, and the other was going out on the field to congratulate a teammate in the final minutes.
Edison and many around the Southland were a-gasped by the second call, which caused an automatic disqualification from the next game. Edison appealed the call and was denied. How that affects the Chargers will be the top storylines of this game. The winner advances to the CIF Regional Bowl Championships next week. The losers' season will be over.
Edison, which lost back to back games to powerhouses Mission Viejo (49-24) and San Clemente (21-17), have since won three straight by a 90-14 count. Simi Valley's only loss was Oct. 25 to Pacifica, 28-0. Its high-powered offense has piled up 514 points while averaging 418 yards per game.
Follow along below for live updates from the 2024 CIF Division 3 Southern Section game, which starts at 7 p.m. PT Friday, Nov. 29, at Huntington Beach High School.
You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
Simi Valley vs. Edison, CIF-SS Division 3 championship game live updates
Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh the page and scroll down for the latest.
