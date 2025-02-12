Greg Vandagriff tabbed as next head football coach at Lakeway Christian Academy (Tennessee)
It didn't take long for former Prince Avenue Christian head football coach Greg Vandagriff to land on his feet.
According to a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Vandagriff was announced on Wednesday morning as the new lead man of the Lakeway Christian Academy out of Tennessee. The Lions in 2024 finished with an overall record of 1-9 and since the school's opening in 2020 have won 15 games in total.
Just last week, Vandagriff had stepped down from his job as the head coach at Prince Avenue Christian, which was quickly filled.
Vandagriff, who led the program to three state championships and compiled an overall record of 107-16, was replaced by offensive coordinator Jon Richt, who is the son of former University of Georgia head coach Mark Richt.
At the time, Vandagriff stepping away from the Wolverines was a head scratching move as the team had just come off a state championship appearance, falling to Hebron Christian, 56-28.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi