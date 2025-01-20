Tennessee High School Basketball Star Maguire Evans Shines as a Top Shooter and Rising Recruit
The state of Tennessee is not a traditional hotbed for big-time basketball recruits, however, there are some exceptions along the way.
One such exception is Cleveland High School star guard Maguire Evans, who has over 1,000 career points and is well-known across the state as a sniper and a three-point shooter.
Evans has been a big part of Cleveland's basketball success inside the state and he talked about it during a recent conversation with High School On SI.
“I feel like my season has gone pretty well," said Evans, a deadly three-point shooter. "We are winning some games but also losing some games we should be winning. I just feel like in the second half of this season."
Cleveland has a goal of going to states, but first things first.
“I would think my goal and our team goal is to get to Murfreesboro, but before we do that we gotta take care of our district and region, which I think we have a really big shot and winning both of those,” said Evans.
Evans has started picking up some attention from schools across the state and the nation who want him to come play for them. This process has been a "blast," but if he continues at this rate the attention will only grow.
“This recruiting process has been a blast, and I’m keeping all my options open right now. All the schools that have reached out to me and extended offers have definitely stood out. I really appreciate them believing in me and my basketball ability to help their programs succeed.”
Shooting isn’t something that you just wake up with talent-wise. You have to work and continue to learn every single day. That’s what separates the Stephen Curry and the Lamelo Ball type of athletes from others who don’t succeed as much.
However, for Evans, it is an obsession.
“My shooting ability definitely separates me from others in the state. Shooting has been my obsession with the game ever since I was in elementary school, and it’s something I take pride in, and making sure I do it every day with consistency.”
College is coming up fast for the Cleveland High School athlete. What will his future college team be getting?
“My future college is going to get an unselfish player, a dog on the defensive end, a knockdown shooter, a kid who just wants to win and doesn’t care who gets the credit. Whatever my coach needs me to do I’m going to do it.
“Something I tell coaches all the time that reach out to me is fit. I’m not worried about the level I play at in college. I’m just worried about the fit and making sure I fit what they are trying to do on and off the court so that we can win games. I also just want to say thank you to all the coaches who have reached out to me from all levels. Wherever I end up, I just want them to know I’m going to impact them immediately by being a vocal leader on and off the court and being a great teammate. So thank you again to all the coaches who believed in me and are still continuing to reach out to me and yes, my recruitment is still 100% open.”
