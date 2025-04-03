High School

Tennessee high school football: Tyner Academy announces 2025 schedule

The Rams will open the season Aug. 22 at Silverdale Baptist

Caleb Sisk

Tyner Rams players on a visit in Lexington
Tyner Rams players on a visit in Lexington / Courtesy of Tyner Rams Football on X

The Tyner Academy Rams are looking to dominate in 2025 after going 6-5 last season. They will have a much-improved roster with plenty of key pieces returning.

The Rams will be returning Antonio "Dion" Edwards, who is back with more to prove after solidifying himself as one of the best class of 2028 prospects not only in the state, but in the nation. He has many offers, including from Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.

The Rams also have Karontae Cunningham, who is one of the fastest in the country when it comes to the 100 meters. Cunningham has finished the 100 in 10.29 seconds. He is entering his second season with the Rams alongside Edwards. Cunningham not only will play running back, he also now will play wide receiver, which should create many big-play opportunities.

The Rams' 2025 schedule has been released:

• at Silverdale Baptist (Aug. 22)
• at Chattanooga Christian (Aug. 29)
• Red Bank (Sept. 5)
• Ooltewah (Sept. 12)
• Marshall County (Sept. 19)
• at Cleveland (Sept. 26)
• Chattanooga Prep (Oct. 3) (at Howard)
• Whitwell (Oct. 17)
• at Brainerd (Oct. 24)
• Central (Oct. 31)

The Rams will be led by head coach Christian Mainor.

