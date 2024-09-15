Duncanville holds off St. Frances Academy in nationally ranked high school football clash
Nehemiah Horner put as clear of a stamp as a defensive lineman possible could to secure nationally ranked Duncanville's win over St. Frances Academy on Saturday.
The senior edge rusher had three consecutive sacks in the final two minutes as No. 4 Duncanville held on to win a back-and-forth thriller 28-24 at Duncanville ISD's Panther Stadium.
On 2rd and 11, Nehemiah Horner dropped St. Frances' quarterback for a loss of eight to bring up 3rd and 19, then sacked him again deep in opposing territory to force a game-sealing turnover on downs.
Duncanville entered the matchup the No. 4 ranked team in the country and St. Frances was No. 23 (SBLive/SI).
Keelon Russell found three-star tight end Zach Turner for a 22-yard touchdown pass with 1:57 left to put the Panthers up 28-24 in what would be the final of five lead changes.
Two of Russell's TD passes went to junior wideout Ayson Theus, whose second was a 60-yard go-ahead score over the top of the defense with 23 seconds left in the third.
SFA was led by Blake Woodby, a four-star Auburn commit, who picked off Russell and set up its last lead reclaim — 24-21 — with 4:26 left in the game.
Stay with SBLive for more coverage, analysis and highlights from No. 4 Duncanville's win over No. 23 St. Frances.
>> READ BIG MOMENTS, GAME RECAP HERE
—
More Texas high school football Week 3:
—
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Be sure to bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx