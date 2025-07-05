6 Texas high school football stars announce college decision on 4th of July
Before fireworks being blasted all over the Lone Star State on Friday, a handful of Texas high school football standouts announced college decisions.
The most notable news came out of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex with Felix Ojo, Ethan “Boobie” Feaster, Kaydon Finley and John Turntine III all announcing where they will play in 2026.
Port Arthur Memorial’s Tank King and Brock King also committed in what was a busy 4th of July.
Feaster, who would’ve been a junior this upcoming school year, reclassified and picked USC. Read the story about the DeSoto standout from Kendrick E. Johnson here.
The highest-ranked recruit committing was Ojo, who held a ceremony where a table had the hats of Ohio State, Michigan, Texas and Florida, the teams he listed online in his final four.
Ranked No. 5 overall and the top tackle in the country, Ojo picked up the Texas hat and the crowd celebrated. He paused the crowd. Then, his mom reached down and got another hat ready.
Ojo reached down to get it and then put it on — a black Texas Tech cap.
The Red Raiders were a dark horse that came out on top.
According to reporting from ESPN’s Eli Lederman, Ojo will have a three-year contract where he can earn $5.1 million in NIL money.
Aledo’s Kaydon Finley picked Notre Dame, despite having an offer to become a legacy player at Texas. His dad, Jermichael, played for the Longhorns before going to the NFL.
Finley, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver, is the No. 18-ranked WR in the country and No. 124 overall. He had 81 catches for 1,432 yards and 21 touchdowns last fall.
While Texas lost out on Finley, the Longhorns added Turntine, a four-star offensive lineman.
The North Crowley offensive lineman will head to the Forty Acres over offers from Michigan, Stanford and Texas A&M, all schools he recently visited.
He was part of an offense that averaged 54 points a game last year, winning the Class 6A Division I title.
Port Arthur Memorial teammates will both state in-state, but going to different schools.
Tank King, whose given name is Tai Yion, will head to Texas A&M.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder picked the Aggies over 30 other schools. He had 141 tackles, 23 TFL and 3 sacks in 2024, earning District 9-5A Division I all-district honors. He’s the No. 90 recruit in Texas and the 43rd linebacker in the country.
Brock King will head to TCU.
The Horned Frogs grabbed the 5-foot-9, 178-pounder who has been honored twice at the district level. He was the defensive newcomer of the year in 2023 and was a first-team pick last year.
On the 247 Composite score, he’s the No. 87 cornerback in the country and No. 165 in Texas.
