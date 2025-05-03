High School

Aledo (Texas) names Drew Baker head boys basketball coach

Baker served as an assistant coach at Mesquite High School in Mesquite, Texas since 2022.

Aledo (Texas) has named Drew Baker as the program's next head boys basketball coach, the program announced in a social media post on Friday.

Baker comes to Aledo, where he previously served as the top assistant coach at Mesquite High School for the past four seasons.

Before going to Mesquite, Baker has had 12 years of head coaching experience, where he has recorded over 200 wins at four different schools such as Lincoln Christian (Oklahoma), Johnson City (Texas), Cornerstone Christian (Texas), and Metro Christian Academy (Oklahoma).

Baker has made four state playoff appearances in his 12 years as a head coach and 14 state playoff appearances overall for his coaching career. He was nominated for the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) Class 5A Boys Basketball Coach of the Year in 2018 when he was at Cornerstone Christian.

Baker replaces Brian Blackburn who left to become the head men's basketball coach at Florida College in Temple Terrace, Florida where the Bearcats finished with a 27-7 record and had their season come to an end in the Class 5A-District 1 Playoffs.

“We are thrilled to have Coach Baker joining us as our Bearcat basketball head coach,” Aledo ISD Athletic Director Brandy Belk said. “His experience and knowledge will be a gift to our students and this program, and I know he’ll be able to jump right in and build on the success we had last season.” Belk added.

