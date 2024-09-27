High School

DeSoto vs. Waxahachie: Live score, updates of Texas high school football tilt (9/27/2024)

Follow live as nationally ranked Eagles face Waxahachie in UIL Week 5 district showdown

Andy Buhler

Deondrae Riden points to his ring finger after a back-breaking touchdown in DeSoto's Texas 6A Division II semifinal win over Southlake Carroll in November 2023.
Deondrae Riden points to his ring finger after a back-breaking touchdown in DeSoto's Texas 6A Division II semifinal win over Southlake Carroll in November 2023. / Photo by Michael Horbovetz, SBLive

Nationally ranked DeSoto faces Waxahachie in Week 5 of the 2024 Texas high school football season on Friday night.

Follow along for live score and game updates from pregame to the final horn. Scroll down for live updates and refresh this page for the latest.

PREGAME: DESOTO VS. WAXAHACHIE

Refresh for latest.

PREGAME NOTES

About No. 4 DeSoto (3-1)

What are the early returns of the dynamic rushing duo of 4-stars Deondrae Riden Jr. and Myson Johnson-Cook? As strong as anticipated. Riden, a Texas A&M commit, is averaging 106 yards per game through four games with five TDs on the season, Johnson-Cook, a sophomore, had 274 yards and five more TDs, QB Kelden Ryan had 384 yards and eight TDs on the ground and sophomore SaRod Baker has recorded 10 carries for 145 yards and three TDs. Wide receiver Boobie Feaster is the top-rated sophomore and No. 4 recruit in the country.

About Waxahachie (2-2)

Two solid losses in its first four games — No. 18 Coppell and No. 1 Duncanville. Three-star wideout Kohen Brown is the No. 78 rated junior in Texas, per 247 Sports.

More Texas high school football Week 5:

SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.

For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx

Published
Andy Buhler
ANDY BUHLER

Andy Buhler is a Regional Editor of Texas and the national breaking news desk. He brings more than five years of experience covering high school sports across the state of Washington and beyond, where he covered the likes of Paolo Banchero and Tari Eason served on state tournament seeding committees. He works on the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national boys basketball rankings. He has covered everything from the Final Four, MLS in Atlanta to local velodrome before diving into the world of preps. His bylines can be found in The News Tribune (Tacoma, Washington), The Associated Press, The Columbian (Vancouver, Washington), The Oregonian and more. He holds a degree from Gonzaga and is based out of Portland, Oregon.

Home/Texas