DeSoto vs. Waxahachie: Live score, updates of Texas high school football tilt (9/27/2024)

Nationally ranked DeSoto faces Waxahachie in Week 5 of the 2024 Texas high school football season on Friday night.
PREGAME: DESOTO VS. WAXAHACHIE
PREGAME NOTES
About No. 4 DeSoto (3-1)
What are the early returns of the dynamic rushing duo of 4-stars Deondrae Riden Jr. and Myson Johnson-Cook? As strong as anticipated. Riden, a Texas A&M commit, is averaging 106 yards per game through four games with five TDs on the season, Johnson-Cook, a sophomore, had 274 yards and five more TDs, QB Kelden Ryan had 384 yards and eight TDs on the ground and sophomore SaRod Baker has recorded 10 carries for 145 yards and three TDs. Wide receiver Boobie Feaster is the top-rated sophomore and No. 4 recruit in the country.
About Waxahachie (2-2)
Two solid losses in its first four games — No. 18 Coppell and No. 1 Duncanville. Three-star wideout Kohen Brown is the No. 78 rated junior in Texas, per 247 Sports.
