Duncanville vs. Cypress Bridgeland: Live score, updates from Texas high school football playoffs
No. 2-nationally ranked Duncanville looks to move one step to getting back to the finals for the third year in a row.
Duncanville (12-0) will be the heavy favorite on Saturday when it plays Cypress Bridgeland in Hewitt — the first meeting with the Houston-area school. The Panthers are averaging 319 yards per game passing behind the arm of Alabama signee Keelon Russell.
He threw for six touchdowns last week against The Woodlands. He was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Texas, announced Friday morning. The past two winners both started in the SEC this year: Jackson Arnold at Oklahoma and DJ Lagway at Florida.
Russell is also one of three finalist for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year with Alvin Henderson from Elba, Alabama and Jackson Cantwell from Nixa, Missouri.
According to the Tuscaloosa News, Russell is the highest-ranked quarterback recruit for Alabama since Bryce Young in 2018.
Russell was one of eight Panthers to sign to play Division I football on Wednesday. The others were:
- DB Javion Holiday, SMU
- DB Tyren Polley Jr., SMU
- OL Desean Bryant, Arizona State
- OL Ameer Ross, Texas State
- LB Nehemiah Borner, Lamar
- DL Antwon Brown, North Texas
Bridgeland faces a second straight District 11-6A foe in this game after beating Waxahachie last week, 24-19. Sophomore RB Kash Schwab ran for 173 yards and 2 TDs in the win.
By comparison, Duncanville beat Waxahachie, 41-17.
Schwab has 1,412 yards and 10 touchdowns in 13 games. Between two quarterbacks, the Bears have thrown for 2,144 yards and 30 touchdowns.
The Bears had two signees on Wednesday — both going to the SEC. Oklahoma landed Ryan Fodje and Texas A&M signed Jonte Newman.
On Dec. 3, Newaman — a left tackle — was named a finalist for the Touchdown Club of Houston Offensive Player of the Year. Former NFL offensive lineman Alan Faneca won that award, while skill players like Vince Young, Devon Achane and CeeDee Lamb are also previous winners.
TEXAS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD | TEXAS FOOTBALL BRACKETS
Follow along below for live updates from Duncanville vs. Cypress Bridgeland in their 6A Division II regional final playoff game Saturday at Midway Panther Stadium in Hewitt. The game is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. CT.
You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
Duncanville vs. Cypress Bridgeland live updates
Updates will be added once the game starts
Other Texas high school football news
SEC 2025 Early Signing Period Winners and Losers
Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (12/2/2024
10 things we learned in Texas high school football Week 14 — regional semifinals
Texas high school quarterback Ziondre Williams still flying under the recruiting radar
Vote: Who should be Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week? (12/1/2024)
Vote: Who should be Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week? (12/1/2024)
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Cody Thorn | @sblivetx