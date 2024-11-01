High School

Duncanville vs. Mesquite: Live score, updates of Texas high school football tilt (11/1/2024)

Follow live as nationally ranked Panthers play second-to-last UIL district game of 2024

Andy Buhler

Duncanville captains take field in Texas for ranked high school showdown with Maryland's St. Frances Academy on Sept. 14, 2024.
Duncanville captains take field in Texas for ranked high school showdown with Maryland's St. Frances Academy on Sept. 14, 2024. / Photo by Michael Horbovetz, SBLive

Week 10 of the 2024 Texas high school football season is underway and one of the nation's top teams will be on display.

Duncanville hosts Mesquite for a senior night 6A District 11 showdown at Panther Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game is being streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

PREGAME: DUNCANVILLE VS. MESQUITE

PREGAME READING

ABOUT DUNCANVILLE (7-0)

Duncanville, the top-ranked team in Texas, has climbed the national rankings steadily throughout the season and moved all the way up to No. 2 this week after top-ranked Mater Dei (Calif.) dismantled No. 2 St. John Bosco (Calif.). The Panthers, an established national powerhouse, are no stranger to the throne.

Last week, Russell threw four first half touchdowns en route to a blowout of Mesquite Horn.

The Panthers are well-represented on High School on SI's North Texas high school football player of the year watch list. Dive into the full list here.

ABOUT MESQUITE (2-6)

The Skeeters are coming off of a 45-0 loss to Lancaster in Week 9, extending its skid to three games. Their last win came against rival Horn on Sept. 27, 24-17.

