Dynamic Prep (Texas) joining Overtime Elite's league circuit
According to 247Sports' Travis Branham, Dynamic Prep (Texas) is joining the Overtime Elite league starting in the 2025-2026 season.
Dynamic Prep competed in the Nike EYBL Scholastic this past season and just finished their third year as a program where they are led by 18-year NBA veteran and 6-time NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal.
Dynamic Prep competed in their first-ever Chipotle Nationals where they were the 10-seed which was the last play-in team where they won three games in three days defeating Montverde Academy (Florida), Link Academy (Missouri), and Prolific Prep (California) to reach the championship game before running out of fuel against the top-seed Columbus Explorers.
Dynamic Prep finished the 2024-2025 season with a 34-5 record and were led by SMU commits Jaden Toombs who averaged 15.0 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, while Jermaine O'Neal Jr. averaged 14.5 points per game.
The returning roster is set to include two of the best in the 2027 cycle in five-star shooting guard Ryan Hampton, who is the brother of NBA G-League player RJ Hampton and four-star small forward Marcus Spears Jr, who is the son of NFL on ESPN analyst Marcus Spears Sr.
Dynamic Prep finished No. 3 in the final Top 25 high school boys basketball national rankings where they are expected to be one of the top teams in the country again next season.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
More stories from High School On SI Texas:
• Texas high school softball: Class 1A-3A regional semifinal scores, brackets
• Texas high school baseball: Class 6-4A area matchups, brackets
• Texas high school softball playoffs: Class 4A-6A regional semifinal scores, brackets, updates
• UIL Texas high school baseball playoffs: Class 1A-3A area matchups, brackets