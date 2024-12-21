Highland Park vs. Smithson Valley: Live score, updates from Texas high school football 5A Division I title game
Dallas Highland Park Scots (14-1) vs. Spring Branch Smithson Valley Rangers (13-2), 11 a.m., Saturday
The Class 5A Division I title game will feature two of the winningest coaches in UIL history. Highland Park’s Randy Allen has 460 wins and is second all-time, behind Phil Danaher’s 488 wins. Larry Hill is 9th all-time and is fourth among active coaches with 324 wins heading into this game.
Smithson Valley is in the finals for the second year in a row and fifth time overall. The Rangers won its only title in 2004.
TEXAS HS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
The Rangers beat Angleton, 21-14, on Saturday to earn the return trip. Up 14-0 in the fourth, Smithson Valley saw the lead evaporate with 5:08 left. QB Cade Spradling scored the game-winner on a 41-yard run with 2:56 left.
Highland Park, likewise, had a close game in the semifinals. The Scots posted a 24-21 win over Denton Ryan.
WR Cannon Bozman had eight catches for 145 yards — including an 80-yard score. Sutton Stock hit a 28-yard field goal to win it with 6 seconds left.
This is the Scots’ 10th title berth — the first since winning 2016, 2017 and 2018 — all three of those title runs featured wins over Denton Ryan.
Dallas Highland Park Scots vs. Spring Branch Smithson Valley Rangers, Class 5A Division I state finals live updates
Live scoring and updates will go here when the game starts.
