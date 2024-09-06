How to watch, live stream DeSoto vs. North Crowley Texas high school football showdown
Two of the top five teams in Texas square off in Week 2 of the UIL high school football season on Friday when No. 1 DeSoto takes on No. 5 North Crowley.
DeSoto is ranked No. 4 in the nation in the SBLive/SI Power 25 and is the No. 1 team in Texas.
You can watch DeSoto vs. North Crowley live on the NFHS Network (subscription required):
How to watch DeSoto vs. North Crowley football live stream
What: Nationally ranked DeSoto hosts North Crowley in a clash between two of the top five teams in Texas.
When: 7 p.m. Central time on Friday, Sept. 6
Where: DeSoto's Eagle Stadium | DeSoto, Texas
How to watch the live stream online: Watch DeSoto vs. North Crowley live on the NFHS Network (subscription required)
Make your pick: Think you know who will win this matchup? >>VOTE HERE<<
About No. 1 DeSoto
Three to see: RB Deondrae “Tiger” Riden (6-0, 195); WR Daylon Singleton (6-0, 170); DE Keylan Abrams (6-2, 210).
Business as usual for DeSoto, which had no problems with Creekside (Ga.), as the Eagles rolled to a 70-0 win, their 23rd consecutive victory. While Riden and Singleton each had the exact same numbers running and catching the ball, respectively (111 yards), the Eagle newcomers were really ones to watch. New quarterback Kelden Ryan passed for 156 yards and two TDs and added 75 yards rushing and two TDs, while Myson Johnson-Cook, a sophomore transfer who played as a freshman in Illinois, rushed for two TDs.
About No. 5 North Crowley
Three to see: QB Chris Jimerson (5-10, 175); RB Cornelius Warren (5-11, 175); LB Jonathan Cunningham (6-3, 205
The Panthers, who reached the 6A Division I semifinals last season before falling to eventual 6A DI champion Duncanville, can make a big statement this week when they take on the champs from 6A DII. North Crowley cleared its first hurdle last Saturday with a 29-21 win against a solid Lancaster squad as Jimerson threw for 212 yards and three TDs while adding 67 yards rushing. The Panthers also rushed for 253 yards, with Warren accounting for 129 of those.
—
Follow live Friday night:
More Texas high school football Week 2:
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx