Humble Atascocita's Cardae Mack scores 6 times in blowout win vs. Katy
In between his first name and last name on his X profile, Cardae Mack has his nickname “All Day.”
The Humble Atascocita quarterback put up another impressive game on Friday and was putting up points all day … well, technically all night.
The Arizona State pledge combined for 6 touchdowns in a 52-33 win over Katy.
It was the first time the Eagles had beaten the blue blood Katy three times in a row.
Mack, listed as a running back on 247Sports, threw five touchdowns and ran for another. The dual-threat option is living up to that billing.
He completed 16 of 23 passes for 236 yards and 5 scores. The southpaw connected with Brian Manuel Jr. for three of those touchdowns. Manuel, a junior, had 6 catches for 143 yards on the night.
On the ground, Mack had a 77-yard touchdown run. He carried the ball 12 times for 173 yards.
After 2 games, Mack is nearing 1,000 yards of total offense with 12 touchdowns — 6 rushing and 6 passing.
Mack’s touchdown passes against Katy were, in order: 15, 49, 31, 19 and 27. His touchdown run was his final score.
He threaded the needle, so to speak, on this touchdown pass.
He was the District 23-6A MVP last year and accounted for nearly 4,000 yards of total offense, with 1,864 yards passing and 1,918 yards rushing.
There was talk in the preseason that Mack might move back to running back, where he was as a sophomore, but the senior seems pretty good at being QB1 for the Eagles.
The 3-star recruit committed to Arizona State on April 27. Since then, he has taken official visits to Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Houston and SMU, according to 247Sports.