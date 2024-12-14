Humble Summer Creek vs. Austin Vandegrift: Live score, updates from Texas high school football playoffs
Humble Summer Creek has dominated each of its playoff games and is close to returning to the state finals again — with hopes of erasing memories of last year’s 74-14 loss to DeSoto.
A win against Austin Vandegrift would send the Bulldogs back to AT&T Stadium next week.
The Bulldogs’ defense has been tough giving up six touchdowns in the four postseason wins. DT Josiah Pratt (6 sacks), DE Chad Woodford (12 sacks), DT Jashaud Johnson (7) sacks make it tough for any team to run.
Summer Creek (12-2) has beaten League City Clear Falls, Manvel, Katy Jordan and Humble Kingwood in the postseason. The only losses have came against nationally-ranked teams: Galena Park North Shore — a Class 6 semifinalist — and Humble Atascocita — which lost lost to North Shore last week
TEXAS HS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Vandegrift (13-1) made the finals in 2022 and also lost to DeSoto.
The Vipers are giving up 13.3 points per game and will provide a tough challenge to the Bulldogs’ offense. After giving up 49 points against Cedar Park, the Vipers have eight games of giving up a touchdown or less.
Miles Teodecki has thrown 44 TDs this fall for the Vipers, completing 163-for-237 for 2,712 yards. WR Brock Chilton and George Farley both had 12 touchdown catches.
The Vipers also feature a 1,000-yard back in Brendan Fournier, who has 1,069 yards with 17 scores on the ground.
Follow along below for live updates from the Class 6A-Division 2 state semifinal between Summer Creek and Vandegrift, which is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. CT Saturday, Dec. 14. The game will be hosted at McLane Stadium, the home field for the Baylor Bears.
You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).