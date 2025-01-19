Jason Witten mentioned as potential addition to next Dallas Cowboys' coaching staff
Whether Jason Witten heads to the Dallas Cowboys as the next head coach or an assistant, NFL insiders are hearing the former tight end will end up back at AT&T Stadium one way or another.
According to a report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport ahead of the NFC Divisional Round game between the Los Angeles Rams-Philadelphia Eagles, the insider mentioned the Liberty Christian (Texas) head football coach possibly being apart of the next Dallas Cowboys' coaching staff as an assistant.
Rapoport says in his report that Witten could join Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who interviewed for the Dallas Cowboys' head coaching vacancy, as apart of the staff in some capacity.
The fact Witten played for the Cowboys from 2003-2019 plays a major factor as the former All-Pro knows a thing or two about expectations under Dallas owner Jerry Jones.
Witten has found plenty of success as a high school head coach, as the former NFL tight end in four years at Argyle Liberty Christian has a record of 38-11. In the last two seasons, Witten has gone 27-1 with two state championships.
