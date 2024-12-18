Jayton vs. Oakwood: Live score, updates from Texas high school football 1A Division II championship game
Jayton Jaybirds (14-0) vs. Oakwood Panthers (9-5)
Jayton enters the Class 1A Division II state finals as probably one of the hottest offenses in the state regardless of classification. The Jaybirds beat Benjamin, 100-50, in the quarterfinals and beat Lamesa Klondike, 90-48, in the semifinals.
There are also eight players on the Jaybirds’ football roster that helped the school win the Class 1A basketball title in March.
The Jaybirds are playing in the state final for the first time since 2006. Jayton won football state championships in 1984 and 1985.
Bode Ham had 5 TDs in the win vs. Klondike but also hurt his shoulder, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Oakwood bounced back after a 1-3 start and enters the finals winners of seven in a row. The Panthers are back to the state title game for the first time since 1991 and only the second time in school history.
Follow along below for live updates from the Class 1A-Division II state finals between Jayton and Oakwood, scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. CT on Wednesday, Dec. 17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Jayton vs. Oakwood, Class 1A-Division II state finals live updates
First Quarter Updates
Will update once the game starts
