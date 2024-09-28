Texas high school football player has 10-touchdown game
Cardea Collier put together a masterpiece of a performance in a Texas high school football game on Friday night.
The Alvarado High School quarterback threw for 582 yards and 10 touchdowns in a 71-50 win over Glen Rose to move to 5-0 on the season ahead of 4A District 6 play.
It seemed everything was working for the 5-foot-10, 150-pound senior.
Collier broke off a 60-yard touchdown and another from six yards out within a two-minute span late in the first quarter. He added a three-yard and another 60-yard scoring run in the second quarter to put Alvarado up 41-21 at halftime.
"After the first long run, I got to find my legs and I had a feeling it was going to be a good night," Collier said.
"I knew everything was clicking once the line started to win battles up front, and also our receivers getting their blocks, trusting in me to make a play with my feet and in the air going into such a highly-anticipated game like it was last night."
He had another rushing touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to give Alvarado a three-touchdown cushion.
It's been that kind of season for the multi-year standout.
Though four games, he'd thrown for 1,149 yards, 11 TDs and four interceptions on a 70.3 percent completion rate. He also entered Friday's game having already rushed for more than 100 yards per game and 10 more touchdowns.
Collier helped Alvarado to a turnaround season in 2023, rattling off a 7-5 record and a playoff win after three straight losing seasons. Alvarado returned 16 starters this fall and had the makings of a formidable playoff team.
SBLive identified Alvarado as one of the five most underrated teams in North Texas entering the season.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx