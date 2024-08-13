Texas high school football: Top 30 cornerbacks returning in 2024
The 2024 Texas high school football season is mere weeks away and games are fast-approaching. In the lead-up to Week 1 (Aug. 29), SBLive is taking a position-by-position look at the top returning players across the Lone Star State.
We scanned the state (spanning all corners, classifications and associations) and identified the top quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen returning to Texas this fall.
Next, we turn our focus to the defensive secondary. Who are the top cornerbacks entering the 2024 season?
We narrowed down the 30 best, based on past impact and contribution toward team success. Dive into the names below. This list is in alphabetical order.
TOP 30 CORNERS RETURNING IN TEXAS
This list is in alphabetical order.
Dorian Brew, Conroe, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 200
One of the nation's top corners, he moved to Texas ahead of last fall after two seasons withNorthmont (Ohio). In June, the 4-star committed to Oregon over Ohio State, Texas and USC and collected more than 25 offers. The son of elite sprinters (father Derrick Brew won Olympic gold in the 4x400 in 2004) runs a sub-11-second 100 as a standout sprinter at Conroe.
Ramonz Adams, Bastrop, jr.
Measurables: 6-1, 160
The 3-star Washington commit recorded eight interceptions and a forced fumble as a sophomore. He's also basketball and track standout at Bastrop, which finished 5-5 last season, fifth in 5A District 13.
Aiden Barnett, Rusk, sr.
The all-East Texas selection recorded 43 tackles (29 solo) and five interceptions as a junior, helping Rusk go 6-5 and finish fourth in 4A District 8.
Jason Bradford, Temple, jr.
Measurables: 6-2, 195
As a sophomore, the uncommitted 4-star logged 28 tackles (two for loss) and an interception. Bradford also plays basketball and runs sprints.
Jermaine Bishop, Willis, jr.
Measurables: 5-11, 155
He's an uncommitted 4-star prospect who was a star receiver (1,414 yards, 17 TDs) and All-American DJ Lagway's favorite target last season. His 37 tackles (two for loss), five picks and kick return for TD helped him win 6A District 13 Utility Player of the Year.
Chase Coleman, Frisco Memorial, jr.
Measurables: 6-2, 160
A first team all-district pick after turning in 26 tackles (one for loss), two picks, four pass break-ups and a fumble recovery. He's a 3-star who committed to UCLA in April.
Jayden Doss, Mount Vernon, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 150
He recorded 20 solo tackles, 11 pass deflections, eight interceptions, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.
Kobi Foreman, Richardson Berkner, jr.
Measurables: 5-10, 170
The Oklahoma State commit and uncommitted 3-star helped Berkner go 6-5, finish fourth in 6A District 7 and make a 6A Division I first round playoff appearance.
Draden Fullbright, North Crowley, jr.
Measurables: 5-10, 160
He was the 4A District 7 offensive newcomer of the year after turning in 500 rushing yards and five TDs.
Zadian Gentry, Anna, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 170
An SMU commit and one of the top corners in the Dallas-Fort Worth, joins an Anna program coming off of its first 4A state championship. At McKinney, he logged 41 tackles and two picks as a junior after going for 35 tackles, a pick and a fumble recovery as a sophomore.
Ryan Gilbert, North Forney, jr.
Measurables: 6-0, 180
As a sophomore, the 3-star Texas A&M commit recorded 11 tackles (two for loss), two picks and a sack at Mesquite Horn. The football/track standout with more than 20 offers will play at North Forney as a senior.
Marcell Gipson, South Oak Cliff, jr.
Measurables: 5-10, 170
The uncommitted 3-star turned in 41 tackles, an interception and returned a fumble for touchdown while helping SOC reach its third straight 5A Division II championship game. His his uncle Tashaun Gipson was a Pro Bowl safety who played 11 seasons in the NFL.
Swayde Griffin, Lago Vista, jr.
Measurables: 6-2, 185
A 3-star Arizona commit and one of the top players in Central Texas. Griffin was a 4A state champ in the 110 hurdles as a junior. Father Cedric Griffin played corner in the NFL for seven seasons.
Maliek Hawkins, Frisco Emerson, jr.
Measurables: 6-0, 180
The 3-star corner prospect is set to join his brother Michael Hawkins at Oklahoma. He helped Frisco Emerson go 12-3 and finish third in 5A District 3.
Javion Holiday, Duncanville, jr.
Measurables: 6-1, 180
SMU has locked down a strong secondary in 2025, thanks in part to the shutdown 3-star who is poised for a bigger role. He has more than 20 offers. As a sophomore, he had a pick, three pass deflections, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Cameron Jamerson, Shadow Creek, sr.
Measurables: 6-1, 175
It's been a busy offseason for Jamerson, who moved from California to a prospect-laden Shadow Creek team and committed to TCU in June.
Brock King, Port Arthur Memorial, jr.
Measurables: 5-10, 180
The uncommitted 3-star was named the newcomer of the year in 5A District 8 Division I as a sophomore, his offer list has since grown substantially. Oregon, Nebraska, Baylor and Arizona State are among them.
Paris Melvin Jr., Cypress Springs, jr.
Measurables: 5-11, 170
He's effective all over the field, but perhaps especially in the secondary. The 3-star athlete with more than 25 offers was a first team all-6A District 16 as DB and return specialist as sophomore.
Kenny Mosley, Daingerfield, sr.
Measurables: 5-11, 160
Turned 60 catches into 1,126 yards and 14 touchdown catches, and added six interceptions, four pass deflections and a fumble recovery and was given first team all-district honors for his production.
Deyjhon Pettaway, Katy Paetow, sr.
Measurables: 5-10, 175
A star safety and corner, Pettaway has fielded offers from the likes of Auburn and Michigan since he committed to Texas A&M in late January. He recorded 80 tackles, four pass break-ups and two picks as a junior.
Kade Phillips, Hightower, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 170
The 4-star rattled off 22 solo tackles as a junior, then committed to Texas in July. His athleticism extends to track and field, where he finished third at the 6A state meet in the long jump as a junior.
Devin Sanchez, North Shore, sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 170
He's the nation's No. 1 cornerback for a reason. The Ohio State commit has helped North Shore to back-to-back 6A Division I state title games and leads perhaps the nation's top secondary.
Jayden Sanders, Kilgore, sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 172
A 4-star Michigan commit, Sanders had three interceptions and nine total touchdowns as a junior, starring for Kilgore on offense and special teams as well.
Cobey Sellers, Shadow Creek, sr.
Measurables: 5-11, 175
The 4-star Texas A&M commit played QB and returned kicks on top of his cornerback duties. He finished with 12 tackles and a forced fumble, and threw for nearly 1,000 yards and 17 TDs. He's no the lone Shadow Creek DB on this list.
Daniel Smith, Jefferson, sr.
As a junior, he recorded 68 total tackles (33 solo, two for loss), five interceptions, five pass deflections and a forced fumble. All-East Texas second team selection as a junior.
Joseph Smith, Houston Legacy Sport Sciences, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 175
The 3-star Arizona State commit first starred as a sophomore with seven picks (two pick-sixes) and three special teams touchdowns and built on it as a junior.
Jarvis Solomon, Alvin Iowa Colony, sr.
Measurables: 5-10, 160
A first team all-5A District 9, Solomon had a state-best 10 interceptions as a junior.
Micah Strickland, Brownsboro, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 175
The 4-star TCU commit is a three-sport athlete who does a little bit of everything on the gridiron. On top of his running back, as well as corner and safety. He was a first team 4A District 8 first team selection at DB.
Jamarion Vincent, Waco Connally, jr.
Measurables: 6-2, 165
What can't he do? The 4-star corner finished his sophomore season with 20 tackles (two for loss), two picks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He also played quarterback and eeked out 840 rushing yards.
Bryson Webber, Ridge Point, sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 175
A 3-star Nebraska commit, Webber went for 22 tackles (two for loss) and two picks as a junior. He committed to the Huskers in July and runs a sub-11-second 100-meter dash.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx