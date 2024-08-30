Atascocita vs. Lamar: Live score, game updates from Texas high school football opener (8/29/2024)
Houston Lamar and Atascocita's 2024 Texas high school football season opening showdown is underway on Friday night.
As games kick off across the state for the first action of the fall, SBLive is tracking the latest score and game updates across the Lone Star State.
Atascocita enters the season No. 8 in the SBLive Texas Power 25 rankings.
The game is being streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription required). Scroll down for the latest score and game updates from Atascocita
HALFTIME (LIVE): ATASCOCITA 28, LAMAR 0
Refresh for latest.
FIRST HALF
-- Tory Blaylock jets in for his second touchdown of the night, this one some 57 yards, to give the Eagles a four-score lead out of the gate. (28-0, Atascocita | 2Q)
—
2024 Texas high school football preview
Stay with SBLive's preseason coverage in the lead up to the 2024 Texas high school football season and the start of games on Thursday.
- Who are the 25 best teams in Texas, regardless of classification or association? Here are the SBLive Preseason Texas Power 25 rankings, as well as the 20 winningest active coaches.
- Who are the 100 most important high school football players in Texas? We scoured the state and counted down from 100 to 1: Part 1 (100-51) |Part 2 (50-1)
- We're taking a position-by-position look at the top players returning in the Lone Star State this fall, starting with 50 quarterbacks, 70 running backs, 40 wide receivers, 25 tight ends, 25 offensive linemen, 30 cornerbacks, 25 safeties, 45 linebackers and 25 kickers/punters.
- Finally, we examined offseason player movement and the 12 transfers that will have the biggest impact in the fall.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx