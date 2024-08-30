Aledo vs. Guyer: Live score, updates of Texas high school football opener (8/30/2024)
The 2024 Texas high school football season is officially underway and Week 1 is already in full swing.
UIL 6A Denton Guyer hosts two-time 5A Division I state champion Aledo Friday night in a battle of perennial Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex powers.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game is being streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
Stay with SBLive for live score and game updates, highlights, top performances and more from Guyer-Aledo. Follow reporter Buck Ringgold (X: @Buck_SBLiveOkla) for the latest on the ground at the stadium.
PREGAME: GUYER VS. ALEDO
Refresh for latest.
-- Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game stream can be found here (heads up, there's a paywall).
About Guyer
Kevin Sperry led Midwest City Carl Albert to an Oklahoma class 5A title last year and accounted for 2,564 yards and 31 TDs, then moved back to Texas and steps under center at Guyer as a senior. He's SBLive's No. 40 most impactful player in Texas entering the season.
About Aledo
The Bearcats must have a trophy case contractor on speed dial. The winners of the last two 5A Division I titles — and 12 of the last 15 years — opened as the No. 7 overall team in Texas.
It'll be a new-look Aledo, with 14 new starters taking the field, but the same firepower. Four-star junior running back Raycine Guillory is coming off of a 1,236-yard, 17-touchdown season and has high expectations for himself — especially after Ohio State and Michigan offers in early August.
—
More Week 1 Texas high school football
—
2024 Texas high school football preview
Stay with SBLive's preseason coverage in the lead up to the 2024 Texas high school football season and the start of games on Thursday.
- Who are the 25 best teams in Texas, regardless of classification or association? Here are the SBLive Preseason Texas Power 25 rankings, as well as the 20 winningest active coaches.
- Who are the 100 most important high school football players in Texas? We scoured the state and counted down from 100 to 1: Part 1 (100-51) |Part 2 (50-1)
- We're taking a position-by-position look at the top players returning in the Lone Star State this fall, starting with 50 quarterbacks, 70 running backs, 40 wide receivers, 25 tight ends, 25 offensive linemen, 30 cornerbacks, 25 safeties, 45 linebackers and 25 kickers/punters.
- Finally, we examined offseason player movement and the 12 transfers that will have the biggest impact in the fall.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
-- Buck Ringgold | buck@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx