Aledo vs. Guyer: Live score, updates of Texas high school football opener (8/30/2024)

Follow live as two-time defending 5A Division I champ Aledo takes on 6A power Guyer in Week 1

Buck Ringgold, SBLive Sports

Kaydon Finley breaks loose during Aledo's 5A Division I Texas state title win over Smithson Valley in December 2023.
Kaydon Finley breaks loose during Aledo's 5A Division I Texas state title win over Smithson Valley in December 2023. / Photo by Tommy Hays, SBLive

The 2024 Texas high school football season is officially underway and Week 1 is already in full swing.

UIL 6A Denton Guyer hosts two-time 5A Division I state champion Aledo Friday night in a battle of perennial Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex powers.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game is being streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

Stay with SBLive for live score and game updates, highlights, top performances and more from Guyer-Aledo. Follow reporter Buck Ringgold (X: @Buck_SBLiveOkla) for the latest on the ground at the stadium.

PREGAME: GUYER VS. ALEDO

-- Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game stream can be found here (heads up, there's a paywall).

About Guyer

Kevin Sperry led Midwest City Carl Albert to an Oklahoma class 5A title last year and accounted for 2,564 yards and 31 TDs, then moved back to Texas and steps under center at Guyer as a senior. He's SBLive's No. 40 most impactful player in Texas entering the season.

About Aledo

The Bearcats must have a trophy case contractor on speed dial. The winners of the last two 5A Division I titles — and 12 of the last 15 years — opened as the No. 7 overall team in Texas.

It'll be a new-look Aledo, with 14 new starters taking the field, but the same firepower. Four-star junior running back Raycine Guillory is coming off of a 1,236-yard, 17-touchdown season and has high expectations for himself — especially after Ohio State and Michigan offers in early August.

