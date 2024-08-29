Live score updates: Austin Westlake vs. Prosper in 2024 Texas high school football opener
Prosper and Austin Westlake open the 2024 Texas high school football season against one another in a nondistrict UIL 6A clash on Thursday.
The game kicks off at 7 p.m. Central time at Crusader Stadium at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, in between Prosper and Austin.
The NFHS Network (subscription required) is carrying a live stream.
LIVE UPDATES: WESTLAKE VS. PROSPER
About Austin Westlake
The Chaparrals, who opened the season No. 4 in Texas and on the SBLive/SI National Power 25 bubble, bring back one of the top defenses in Texas.
A bonafide Central Texas powerhouse, Westlake vies to repeat a season that included 14 wins without a loss until the 6A Division I state semifinals. The Chaps return 12 starters. Lead rusher Jack Kayser is gone, but QB Rees Wise, defensive lineman Maddox Flynt and linebacker Elliot Schaper are among the standout returners.
About Prosper
Prospers went 11-2, swept its way (7-0) to a 6A District 5 championship and reached the third round of the 6A Division I state playoffs, where it lost to North Crowley. Senior offensive Connor Carty is a Texas A&M commit, SBLive's No. 78 most impactful player in Texas entering the season, and one of the top returners for an Eagles team that averaged 39 points and more than 400 yards of offense per game.
