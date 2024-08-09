Vote: Who is the best tight end in Texas high school football entering 2024?
Last week, SBLive scoured the Lone Star State and examined the top tight ends returning in Texas high school football in 2024.
After a position-by-position look at the top returners, starting with quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, offensive linemen and tight ends.
Texas is home to some of the country's top tight end prospects — and a long list of budding recruits poised to take leaps.
We narrowed down 25 of the state's best.
Now, we want to hear from you.
>> Texas high school football: Top 25 tight ends returning in 2024
Dive into the top 25 tight ends in Texas and scroll down to the poll below to cast your vote on your winner. Voting closes on Friday, Aug. 16 at 11:59 p.m. central time.
(Did we miss anyone? See an oversight? Make your case to the editor andy@scorebooklive.com)
TOP 25 TIGHT ENDS IN TEXAS ENTERING 2024
KIOTTI ARMSTRONG, Jasper, sr.
HUDSON BARRON, Whitehouse, sr.
ISAIAH BUTLER-TANNER, Killeen Shoemaker, sr.
ADAM CORTEZ, San Benito, jr.
JACK VAN DORSELAER, Southlake Carroll, sr.
PREZTYNN HARRISON, Mineral Wells, sr.
BROCK KUHL, Lorena, sr.
KHRISTIAN MACKINTRUST, McKinney, sr.
JAIVION MARTIN, Pflugerville, jr.
BREKEN MELTON, Randall, sr.
RYDER MIX, Frisco Lone Star, jr.
BENNY OKWURA, Katy Jordan, jr.
MASON PETERSON, Dickinson, sr.
JP RAINIER, Tyler Legacy, sr.
TY RUPE, Conroe Grand Oaks, sr.
JAYDEN SHAW, North Crowley, soph.
ZION SHELLEY, Bowie, sr.
JACKSON SHOCKLEY, Denton Guyer, sr.
JALEN THOMAS, Rowlett, sr.
JOSIAH THOMAS, Lake Travis, sr.
NICK TOWNSEND, Houston Dekaney, sr.
ZACHERY TURNER, Duncanville, jr.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx