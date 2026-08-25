Vote: Who Was the Texas High School Volleyball Player of the Week for Aug. 17-22?

Which Texas high school volleyball player had the best week?

Each week, High School On SI highlights the top performers from across the Lone Star State and gives fans a chance to vote for the Texas High School Volleyball Player of the Week.

This week's nominees are based on performances from Aug. 17-22. Voting remains open through Sunday, Aug. 30, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The poll appears below the player capsules. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Cody Thorn at wthorn23@yahoo.com

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Corina Barrera, San Antonio Sonia Sotomayor

The Wildcats swept San Antonio Holmes on Aug. 18, with the senior contributing 22 kills — a season-high — along with 8 digs, 7 service points and 2 aces.

Deja Carroll, Pflugerville Weiss

The 6-foot junior helped her team go 6-2 last week. She posted a season-high 15 kills on Aug. 18 against Vista Ridge and then reset it with 22 in a win over Brock on Aug. 20 at the VolleyPfest Tournament.

Olivia Kitur, Allen

The senior was named the MVP of the Allen Texas Open, helping the Eagles beat Plano Prestonwood Christian in the finals on Saturday. The Baylor pledge is a 6-foot-1 outside hitter for the Eagles.

Harper Korenek, College Station A&M Consolidated

The 5-foot-11 sophomore posted a season-best 29 kills and 18 digs in a match against Waco Midway on Aug. 18. She had 10 or more kills in seven matches last week, while matching her season-high in digs with 18 against Mansfield Legacy on Aug. 20.

Lylah Lopez-Castillo, McAllen Memorial

The 5-foot-6 sophomore is averaging 8.3 assists per set. During a 3-2 win over Laredo Alexander on Aug. 18, Lopez-Castillo recorded 58 assists — 30 more than she had in any previous match this season.

Annalise Loudermilk, Abilene Wylie

The Bulldogs' junior setter helped her team go 7-1 at the Granbury Tournament. She recorded at least 10 assists in all eight matches, including a tournament-high 19 against Burleson.

Karmen O’Quinn, League City Clear Springs

O'Quinn extended her streak of matches with double-digit assists, including a season-high 27 in a 3-1 win over Houston Stratford on Aug. 21. She’s committed to North Central Texas College.

Madison Sestak, Dripping Springs

She had double-doubles twice last week, with 13 kills and 14 digs against San Antonio Incarnate Word and then 10 kills and 16 digs in a match against El Paso Franklin.

Raelyn Shaver, El Paso Pebble Hills

Shaver extended her streak of matches with double-digit assists to 12. She had 31 on Aug. 18 against El Paso Ysleta and 20 in a win against El Paso Burges two days later in the Del Valle Tournament.

Eva Kate Simoncic, Katy James E. Taylor

The senior had five straight matchess of 10 or more kills, including 19 kills apiece against Katy Mayde Creek and Helotes Sandra Day O'Connor.

Meagan Stanley, Waxahachie

The junior is averaging 5.8 assists per set for the Indians and posted a season-best 26 in a match against Plano on Aug. 22. She had 45 assists in matches games last week.

Libby Tedder, Springtown

The Porcupines played 11 matches last week, and Tedder recorded at least 10 kills in nine of them. She posted a season-high 26 kills against Wichita Falls Memorial and now has 275 kills this season.

Rhys Walker, Frisco Rick Reedy

The Lions went to five sets against Frisco Memorial and won 3-2. The sophomore recorded a match-high 18 kills, easily surpassing her previous season best of 10.

Addison Wells, San Antonio Brandeis

The freshman had 14 blocks in a game against Round Rock on Aug. 22. She also recorded at least 10 assists in eight matches last week, including 32 apiece against Austin Lake Travis and Spring Branch Smithson Valley.

Delaney Wright, Montgomery

The Utah pledge reached 1,500 career digs last week for the Bears. The all-state standout totaled 72 digs, 145 kills, 14 blocks and 15 aces across 10 matches, including a season-high 30 kills in a 3-2 win over Oak Ridge on Aug. 18.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.