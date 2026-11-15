Updated Virginia High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Matchups for Nov. 20-21

The 2026 Virginia high school football playoffs are underway, and the opening round has already produced major upsets, dramatic finishes and dominant performances by several state championship contenders.

The Virginia High School League postseason continues Nov. 20-21 with regional semifinal games across six classifications, from Class 1 through Class 6.

Among the biggest surprises of the opening weekend was Robinson's 35-25 victory over second-seeded West Springfield in Class 6. Seventh-seeded Westfield also pulled off an upset, shutting out No. 2 Langley 20-0.

In Class 5, several championship contenders delivered impressive performances. Maury defeated Norview 56-9, Highland Springs shut out James River of Midlothian 56-0, and undefeated Bethel overwhelmed Granby 66-0.

Class 4 also featured several explosive performances. Lafayette defeated Grafton 76-6, Varina shut out King George 68-0, and Salem rolled past James Wood 61-34.

Meanwhile, Culpeper County narrowly avoided an opening-round upset in Class 3, edging Brentsville District 22-20. In Class 1, Middlesex survived a 7-6 battle against Lancaster, while Parry McCluer outlasted George Wythe 50-42.

The regional semifinal winners will advance to regional championship games Nov. 27-28. The state semifinals are scheduled for Dec. 5, with six state champions to be crowned Dec. 11-12.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Virginia high school football playoff brackets, including opening-round scores, regional semifinal matchups and links to all six VHSL tournaments.

Class 6 Virginia High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6 enters the regional semifinals with several undefeated teams still pursuing a state championship.

Oakton remained unbeaten with a 41-21 victory over George C. Marshall. The Cougars will face Madison, which defeated Yorktown 24-21.

South Lakes advanced with a 49-19 victory over Washington-Liberty and will face Westfield, which delivered one of the weekend's biggest surprises with its 20-0 shutout of Langley.

In Region 6C, Robinson upset West Springfield 35-25 and will face Mount Vernon, which edged Hayfield 31-28.

South County defeated Falls Church 28-13 and will host West Potomac, which shut out Alexandria City 16-0.

In Region 6A, Thomas Dale and Oscar Smith advanced after receiving opening-round byes. Thomas Dale will face L.C. Bird, while Oscar Smith meets Manchester.

Manchester survived a defensive battle against Cosby, winning 6-0.

Region 6B features Colonial Forge against Gar-Field and Brooke Point against Battlefield.

Gar-Field upset Woodbridge 17-14, while Battlefield shut out Stafford 35-0.

Class 6 Regional Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 20-21

Region 6A

L.C. Bird at Thomas Dale

Manchester at Oscar Smith

Region 6B

Gar-Field at Colonial Forge

Battlefield at Brooke Point

Region 6C

West Potomac at South County

Robinson at Mount Vernon

Region 6D

Madison at Oakton

Westfield at South Lakes

Class 6 Opening-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Oakton 41, George C. Marshall 21

Madison 24, Yorktown 21

Westfield 20, Langley 0

South Lakes 49, Washington-Liberty 19

South County 28, Falls Church 13

West Potomac 16, Alexandria City 0

Robinson 35, West Springfield 25

Mount Vernon 31, Hayfield 28

L.C. Bird 45, Landstown 0

Manchester 6, Cosby 0

Colonial Forge 41, Independence 14

Gar-Field 17, Woodbridge 14

Brooke Point 28, Gainesville 21

Battlefield 35, Stafford 0

First-round byes: Thomas Dale and Oscar Smith.

Class 5 Virginia High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5 features several of Virginia's most prominent football programs, including Maury, Highland Springs, Stone Bridge and Indian River.

Maury opened its postseason with a convincing 56-9 victory over Norview.

The Commodores now face King's Fork, which defeated Woodside 55-6.

Highland Springs also delivered a dominant performance, shutting out James River of Midlothian 56-0.

The Springers will face Hermitage, which defeated Glen Allen 34-14.

Undefeated Bethel overwhelmed Granby 66-0 and will face Warwick, which advanced with a 20-12 victory over Nansemond River.

Indian River continued its unbeaten season with a 56-6 victory over Bayside. The Braves will meet Cox, which defeated Hickory 34-6.

In Northern Virginia, Stone Bridge and Lightridge advanced after receiving first-round byes.

Stone Bridge will face John Champe, which defeated Massaponax 45-26.

Lightridge will meet Potomac Falls, which upset Riverbend 14-10.

Class 5 Regional Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 20-21

Region 5A

Salem (Virginia Beach) at Green Run

Cox at Indian River

Region 5B

Warwick at Bethel

Maury at King's Fork

Region 5C

Hermitage at Highland Springs

Patrick Henry (Roanoke) at Midlothian

Region 5D

John Champe at Stone Bridge

Potomac Falls at Lightridge

Class 5 Opening-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Maury 56, Norview 9

Highland Springs 56, James River (Midlothian) 0

Bethel 66, Granby 0

Indian River 56, Bayside 6

King's Fork 55, Woodside 6

Cox 34, Hickory 6

Green Run 41, Great Bridge 20

Salem (Virginia Beach) 55, Kellam 24

John Champe 45, Massaponax 26

Potomac Falls 14, Riverbend 10

Warwick 20, Nansemond River 12

Hermitage 34, Glen Allen 14

Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 16, Douglas Freeman 14

Midlothian 47, William Fleming 0

First-round byes: Stone Bridge and Lightridge.

Class 4 Virginia High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4 features several undefeated contenders and some of the most impressive offensive performances of the opening round.

Lafayette overwhelmed Grafton 76-6 and will face Smithfield, which shut out Denbigh 44-0.

Phoebus advanced with a 21-14 victory over Hampton on Saturday and will meet Warhill, which defeated Churchland 35-3.

In Region 4B, Louisa County survived a challenge from Hanover, winning 42-35.

The Lions will face Courtland, which defeated Mechanicsville 35-0.

Varina shut out King George 68-0 and will meet Huguenot, which advanced with a 21-7 victory over Spotsylvania.

In Region 4C, undefeated George Washington of Danville defeated E.C. Glass 42-14.

The Eagles will face Salem, which defeated James Wood 61-34.

Jefferson Forest advanced with a 56-14 victory over Handley and will meet Sherando, which defeated Millbrook 56-27.

In Region 4D, Woodgrove and Loudoun Valley received opening-round byes.

Woodgrove will face Heritage, while Loudoun Valley meets Loudoun County.

Class 4 Regional Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 20-21

Region 4A

Smithfield at Lafayette

Warhill vs. Phoebus

Region 4B

Courtland at Louisa County

Huguenot at Varina

Region 4C

Salem at George Washington (Danville)

Sherando at Jefferson Forest

Region 4D

Heritage at Woodgrove

Loudoun County at Loudoun Valley

Class 4 Opening-Round Scores — Nov. 13-14

Lafayette 76, Grafton 6

Smithfield 44, Denbigh 0

Phoebus 21, Hampton 14

Warhill 35, Churchland 3

Louisa County 42, Hanover 35

Courtland 35, Mechanicsville 0

Varina 68, King George 0

Huguenot 21, Spotsylvania 7

George Washington (Danville) 42, E.C. Glass 14

Salem 61, James Wood 34

Jefferson Forest 56, Handley 14

Sherando 56, Millbrook 27

Loudoun County 25, Tuscarora 22

Heritage 42, Broad Run 18

First-round byes: Woodgrove and Loudoun Valley.

Class 3 Virginia High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3 features several undefeated teams and intriguing regional semifinal matchups.

Culpeper County narrowly avoided an opening-round upset, defeating Brentsville District 22-20.

The Blue Devils will face Skyline, which advanced with a 41-7 victory over Meridian.

Kettle Run defeated James Monroe 55-7 and will meet Warren County, which survived a 17-14 battle against Goochland.

In Region 3D, William Byrd defeated Staunton River 45-7 and will face Cave Spring, which upset Lord Botetourt 33-14.

Undefeated Carroll County continued its impressive season with a 58-6 victory over Tunstall.

The Cavaliers will meet Magna Vista, which defeated Bassett 45-8.

In Region 3A, Petersburg shut out Norcom 33-0 and will face New Kent.

Hopewell advanced with a 63-12 victory over Lake Taylor and will meet Washington.

Region 3B features Broadway against Liberty Christian and Fluvanna County against Turner Ashby.

Broadway defeated Wilson Memorial 33-13, while Liberty Christian shut out Heritage of Lynchburg 28-0.

Class 3 Regional Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 20-21

Region 3A

New Kent at Petersburg

Washington at Hopewell

Region 3B

Liberty Christian at Broadway

Turner Ashby at Fluvanna County

Region 3C

Skyline at Culpeper County

Warren County at Kettle Run

Region 3D

Cave Spring at William Byrd

Magna Vista at Carroll County

Class 3 Opening-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Culpeper County 22, Brentsville District 20

Skyline 41, Meridian 7

Kettle Run 55, James Monroe 7

Warren County 17, Goochland 14

William Byrd 45, Staunton River 7

Cave Spring 33, Lord Botetourt 14

Carroll County 58, Tunstall 6

Magna Vista 45, Bassett 8

Petersburg 33, Norcom 0

New Kent 17, Tabb 9

Hopewell 63, Lake Taylor 12

Washington 46, Colonial Heights 28

Broadway 33, Wilson Memorial 13

Liberty Christian 28, Heritage (Lynchburg) 0

Fluvanna County 53, East Rockingham 14

Turner Ashby 55, Monticello 14

Class 2 Virginia High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2 features several traditional powers, including Graham, Strasburg, Radford and Poquoson.

Graham opened its postseason with a 43-0 victory over Lee and will face Gate City, which defeated Southern Gap 49-14.

Ridgeview defeated Central of Wise 28-6 and will meet Union, which advanced with a 48-7 victory over Virginia High.

In Region 2C, Radford defeated Patrick County 35-14 and will face Appomattox County, which upset Martinsville 36-19.

Glenvar shut out James River 24-0 and will meet Floyd County, which defeated Gretna 51-18.

In Region 2B, Strasburg and Stuarts Draft advanced after receiving opening-round byes.

Strasburg will face Fort Defiance, which defeated Central of Woodstock 21-3.

Stuarts Draft will meet Buckingham County, which defeated Madison County 38-24.

In Region 2A, Lunenburg Central defeated Randolph-Henry 21-7 and will face Armstrong/Kennedy.

Poquoson advanced with a 56-6 victory over Nottoway and will meet King William, which survived a 29-28 thriller against Southampton.

Class 2 Regional Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 20-21

Region 2A

Armstrong/Kennedy at Lunenburg Central

King William at Poquoson

Region 2B

Fort Defiance at Strasburg

Buckingham County at Stuarts Draft

Region 2C

Appomattox County at Radford

Floyd County at Glenvar

Region 2D

Gate City at Graham

Union at Ridgeview

Class 2 Opening-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Graham 43, Lee 0

Gate City 49, Southern Gap 14

Ridgeview 28, Central (Wise) 6

Union 48, Virginia High 7

Radford 35, Patrick County 14

Appomattox County 36, Martinsville 19

Glenvar 24, James River 0

Floyd County 51, Gretna 18

Fort Defiance 21, Central (Woodstock) 3

Buckingham County 38, Madison County 24

Lunenburg Central 21, Randolph-Henry 7

Armstrong/Kennedy 21, Thomas Jefferson 0

Poquoson 56, Nottoway 6

King William 29, Southampton 28

First-round byes: Strasburg and Stuarts Draft.

Class 1 Virginia High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1 features several undefeated teams and some of Virginia's most established small-school football programs.

Buffalo Gap opened its postseason with a 56-6 victory over Cumberland and will face Sussex Central, which defeated Brunswick 44-7.

Riverheads advanced with a 41-6 victory over Luray and will meet Altavista, which shut out Surry County 47-0.

Essex advanced after Colonial Beach forfeited its opening-round game.

The Trojans will face Middlesex, which survived a 7-6 victory over Lancaster.

In Region 1D, undefeated Chilhowie defeated Honaker 41-13 and will face Patrick Henry, which edged Northwood 26-21.

Rye Cove defeated J.I. Burton 34-14 and will meet Eastside, which shut out Holston 34-0.

In Region 1C, Craig County defeated Eastern Montgomery 48-6 and will face Auburn, which survived a 35-32 battle against Narrows.

Parry McCluer defeated George Wythe 50-42 and will meet Grayson County, which shut out Bath County 42-0.

Class 1 Regional Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 20-21

Region 1A

Middlesex at Essex

Northumberland vs. Rappahannock–West Point winner

Region 1B

Sussex Central at Buffalo Gap

Altavista at Riverheads

Region 1C

Auburn at Craig County

Grayson County at Parry McCluer

Region 1D

Patrick Henry at Chilhowie

Eastside at Rye Cove

Class 1 Opening-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Buffalo Gap 56, Cumberland 6

Sussex Central 44, Brunswick 7

Riverheads 41, Luray 6

Altavista 47, Surry County 0

Essex advanced by forfeit over Colonial Beach

Middlesex 7, Lancaster 6

Northumberland 30, Northampton 6

Chilhowie 41, Honaker 13

Patrick Henry 26, Northwood 21

Rye Cove 34, J.I. Burton 14

Eastside 34, Holston 0

Craig County 48, Eastern Montgomery 6

Auburn 35, Narrows 32

Parry McCluer 50, George Wythe 42

Grayson County 42, Bath County 0

When Are the 2026 Virginia High School Football State Championships?

The Virginia High School League will crown six state football champions Dec. 11-12.

The Class 3 and Class 4 championship games will be played Friday, Dec. 11, at Salem City Stadium in Salem.

The Class 1 and Class 2 championship games are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12, at Salem City Stadium.

The Class 5 and Class 6 championships will also be played Saturday, Dec. 12, at Bridgeforth Stadium on the James Madison University campus in Harrisonburg.

Regional championship games are scheduled for Nov. 27-28, followed by the state semifinals Dec. 5.

What's Next in the Virginia High School Football Playoffs?

The Nov. 20-21 regional semifinals feature several matchups with major championship implications.

In Class 6, undefeated Oakton will face Madison, while Robinson attempts to build on its upset of West Springfield against Mount Vernon.

Class 5 features a major showdown between Maury and King's Fork, while Highland Springs faces Hermitage and undefeated Indian River meets Cox.

Class 4 includes a compelling matchup between undefeated Jefferson Forest and Sherando, while Lafayette attempts to continue its dominant postseason against Smithfield.

In Class 3, undefeated Carroll County faces Magna Vista, while Broadway meets Liberty Christian.

Class 2 features Graham against Gate City and Radford against Appomattox County, while Class 1 includes traditional power Riverheads against Altavista.

By the end of the regional semifinal round, the field will be reduced to 48 teams across the six classifications.

High School On SI will continue updating the Virginia high school football playoff brackets with regional championship scores, state semifinal matchups and championship information throughout the postseason.