Updated Virginia High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Matchups for Nov. 20-21
The 2026 Virginia high school football playoffs are underway, and the opening round has already produced major upsets, dramatic finishes and dominant performances by several state championship contenders.
The Virginia High School League postseason continues Nov. 20-21 with regional semifinal games across six classifications, from Class 1 through Class 6.
Among the biggest surprises of the opening weekend was Robinson's 35-25 victory over second-seeded West Springfield in Class 6. Seventh-seeded Westfield also pulled off an upset, shutting out No. 2 Langley 20-0.
In Class 5, several championship contenders delivered impressive performances. Maury defeated Norview 56-9, Highland Springs shut out James River of Midlothian 56-0, and undefeated Bethel overwhelmed Granby 66-0.
Class 4 also featured several explosive performances. Lafayette defeated Grafton 76-6, Varina shut out King George 68-0, and Salem rolled past James Wood 61-34.
Meanwhile, Culpeper County narrowly avoided an opening-round upset in Class 3, edging Brentsville District 22-20. In Class 1, Middlesex survived a 7-6 battle against Lancaster, while Parry McCluer outlasted George Wythe 50-42.
The regional semifinal winners will advance to regional championship games Nov. 27-28. The state semifinals are scheduled for Dec. 5, with six state champions to be crowned Dec. 11-12.
Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Virginia high school football playoff brackets, including opening-round scores, regional semifinal matchups and links to all six VHSL tournaments.
Class 6 Virginia High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 6 enters the regional semifinals with several undefeated teams still pursuing a state championship.
Oakton remained unbeaten with a 41-21 victory over George C. Marshall. The Cougars will face Madison, which defeated Yorktown 24-21.
South Lakes advanced with a 49-19 victory over Washington-Liberty and will face Westfield, which delivered one of the weekend's biggest surprises with its 20-0 shutout of Langley.
In Region 6C, Robinson upset West Springfield 35-25 and will face Mount Vernon, which edged Hayfield 31-28.
South County defeated Falls Church 28-13 and will host West Potomac, which shut out Alexandria City 16-0.
In Region 6A, Thomas Dale and Oscar Smith advanced after receiving opening-round byes. Thomas Dale will face L.C. Bird, while Oscar Smith meets Manchester.
Manchester survived a defensive battle against Cosby, winning 6-0.
Region 6B features Colonial Forge against Gar-Field and Brooke Point against Battlefield.
Gar-Field upset Woodbridge 17-14, while Battlefield shut out Stafford 35-0.
Class 6 Regional Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 20-21
Region 6A
- L.C. Bird at Thomas Dale
- Manchester at Oscar Smith
Region 6B
- Gar-Field at Colonial Forge
- Battlefield at Brooke Point
Region 6C
- West Potomac at South County
- Robinson at Mount Vernon
Region 6D
- Madison at Oakton
- Westfield at South Lakes
Class 6 Opening-Round Scores — Nov. 13
- Oakton 41, George C. Marshall 21
- Madison 24, Yorktown 21
- Westfield 20, Langley 0
- South Lakes 49, Washington-Liberty 19
- South County 28, Falls Church 13
- West Potomac 16, Alexandria City 0
- Robinson 35, West Springfield 25
- Mount Vernon 31, Hayfield 28
- L.C. Bird 45, Landstown 0
- Manchester 6, Cosby 0
- Colonial Forge 41, Independence 14
- Gar-Field 17, Woodbridge 14
- Brooke Point 28, Gainesville 21
- Battlefield 35, Stafford 0
First-round byes: Thomas Dale and Oscar Smith.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 6 PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 5 Virginia High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 5 features several of Virginia's most prominent football programs, including Maury, Highland Springs, Stone Bridge and Indian River.
Maury opened its postseason with a convincing 56-9 victory over Norview.
The Commodores now face King's Fork, which defeated Woodside 55-6.
Highland Springs also delivered a dominant performance, shutting out James River of Midlothian 56-0.
The Springers will face Hermitage, which defeated Glen Allen 34-14.
Undefeated Bethel overwhelmed Granby 66-0 and will face Warwick, which advanced with a 20-12 victory over Nansemond River.
Indian River continued its unbeaten season with a 56-6 victory over Bayside. The Braves will meet Cox, which defeated Hickory 34-6.
In Northern Virginia, Stone Bridge and Lightridge advanced after receiving first-round byes.
Stone Bridge will face John Champe, which defeated Massaponax 45-26.
Lightridge will meet Potomac Falls, which upset Riverbend 14-10.
Class 5 Regional Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 20-21
Region 5A
- Salem (Virginia Beach) at Green Run
- Cox at Indian River
Region 5B
- Warwick at Bethel
- Maury at King's Fork
Region 5C
- Hermitage at Highland Springs
- Patrick Henry (Roanoke) at Midlothian
Region 5D
- John Champe at Stone Bridge
- Potomac Falls at Lightridge
Class 5 Opening-Round Scores — Nov. 13
- Maury 56, Norview 9
- Highland Springs 56, James River (Midlothian) 0
- Bethel 66, Granby 0
- Indian River 56, Bayside 6
- King's Fork 55, Woodside 6
- Cox 34, Hickory 6
- Green Run 41, Great Bridge 20
- Salem (Virginia Beach) 55, Kellam 24
- John Champe 45, Massaponax 26
- Potomac Falls 14, Riverbend 10
- Warwick 20, Nansemond River 12
- Hermitage 34, Glen Allen 14
- Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 16, Douglas Freeman 14
- Midlothian 47, William Fleming 0
First-round byes: Stone Bridge and Lightridge.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 5 PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 4 Virginia High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 4 features several undefeated contenders and some of the most impressive offensive performances of the opening round.
Lafayette overwhelmed Grafton 76-6 and will face Smithfield, which shut out Denbigh 44-0.
Phoebus advanced with a 21-14 victory over Hampton on Saturday and will meet Warhill, which defeated Churchland 35-3.
In Region 4B, Louisa County survived a challenge from Hanover, winning 42-35.
The Lions will face Courtland, which defeated Mechanicsville 35-0.
Varina shut out King George 68-0 and will meet Huguenot, which advanced with a 21-7 victory over Spotsylvania.
In Region 4C, undefeated George Washington of Danville defeated E.C. Glass 42-14.
The Eagles will face Salem, which defeated James Wood 61-34.
Jefferson Forest advanced with a 56-14 victory over Handley and will meet Sherando, which defeated Millbrook 56-27.
In Region 4D, Woodgrove and Loudoun Valley received opening-round byes.
Woodgrove will face Heritage, while Loudoun Valley meets Loudoun County.
Class 4 Regional Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 20-21
Region 4A
- Smithfield at Lafayette
- Warhill vs. Phoebus
Region 4B
- Courtland at Louisa County
- Huguenot at Varina
Region 4C
- Salem at George Washington (Danville)
- Sherando at Jefferson Forest
Region 4D
- Heritage at Woodgrove
- Loudoun County at Loudoun Valley
Class 4 Opening-Round Scores — Nov. 13-14
- Lafayette 76, Grafton 6
- Smithfield 44, Denbigh 0
- Phoebus 21, Hampton 14
- Warhill 35, Churchland 3
- Louisa County 42, Hanover 35
- Courtland 35, Mechanicsville 0
- Varina 68, King George 0
- Huguenot 21, Spotsylvania 7
- George Washington (Danville) 42, E.C. Glass 14
- Salem 61, James Wood 34
- Jefferson Forest 56, Handley 14
- Sherando 56, Millbrook 27
- Loudoun County 25, Tuscarora 22
- Heritage 42, Broad Run 18
First-round byes: Woodgrove and Loudoun Valley.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 4 PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 3 Virginia High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 3 features several undefeated teams and intriguing regional semifinal matchups.
Culpeper County narrowly avoided an opening-round upset, defeating Brentsville District 22-20.
The Blue Devils will face Skyline, which advanced with a 41-7 victory over Meridian.
Kettle Run defeated James Monroe 55-7 and will meet Warren County, which survived a 17-14 battle against Goochland.
In Region 3D, William Byrd defeated Staunton River 45-7 and will face Cave Spring, which upset Lord Botetourt 33-14.
Undefeated Carroll County continued its impressive season with a 58-6 victory over Tunstall.
The Cavaliers will meet Magna Vista, which defeated Bassett 45-8.
In Region 3A, Petersburg shut out Norcom 33-0 and will face New Kent.
Hopewell advanced with a 63-12 victory over Lake Taylor and will meet Washington.
Region 3B features Broadway against Liberty Christian and Fluvanna County against Turner Ashby.
Broadway defeated Wilson Memorial 33-13, while Liberty Christian shut out Heritage of Lynchburg 28-0.
Class 3 Regional Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 20-21
Region 3A
- New Kent at Petersburg
- Washington at Hopewell
Region 3B
- Liberty Christian at Broadway
- Turner Ashby at Fluvanna County
Region 3C
- Skyline at Culpeper County
- Warren County at Kettle Run
Region 3D
- Cave Spring at William Byrd
- Magna Vista at Carroll County
Class 3 Opening-Round Scores — Nov. 13
- Culpeper County 22, Brentsville District 20
- Skyline 41, Meridian 7
- Kettle Run 55, James Monroe 7
- Warren County 17, Goochland 14
- William Byrd 45, Staunton River 7
- Cave Spring 33, Lord Botetourt 14
- Carroll County 58, Tunstall 6
- Magna Vista 45, Bassett 8
- Petersburg 33, Norcom 0
- New Kent 17, Tabb 9
- Hopewell 63, Lake Taylor 12
- Washington 46, Colonial Heights 28
- Broadway 33, Wilson Memorial 13
- Liberty Christian 28, Heritage (Lynchburg) 0
- Fluvanna County 53, East Rockingham 14
- Turner Ashby 55, Monticello 14
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 3 PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 2 Virginia High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 2 features several traditional powers, including Graham, Strasburg, Radford and Poquoson.
Graham opened its postseason with a 43-0 victory over Lee and will face Gate City, which defeated Southern Gap 49-14.
Ridgeview defeated Central of Wise 28-6 and will meet Union, which advanced with a 48-7 victory over Virginia High.
In Region 2C, Radford defeated Patrick County 35-14 and will face Appomattox County, which upset Martinsville 36-19.
Glenvar shut out James River 24-0 and will meet Floyd County, which defeated Gretna 51-18.
In Region 2B, Strasburg and Stuarts Draft advanced after receiving opening-round byes.
Strasburg will face Fort Defiance, which defeated Central of Woodstock 21-3.
Stuarts Draft will meet Buckingham County, which defeated Madison County 38-24.
In Region 2A, Lunenburg Central defeated Randolph-Henry 21-7 and will face Armstrong/Kennedy.
Poquoson advanced with a 56-6 victory over Nottoway and will meet King William, which survived a 29-28 thriller against Southampton.
Class 2 Regional Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 20-21
Region 2A
- Armstrong/Kennedy at Lunenburg Central
- King William at Poquoson
Region 2B
- Fort Defiance at Strasburg
- Buckingham County at Stuarts Draft
Region 2C
- Appomattox County at Radford
- Floyd County at Glenvar
Region 2D
- Gate City at Graham
- Union at Ridgeview
Class 2 Opening-Round Scores — Nov. 13
- Graham 43, Lee 0
- Gate City 49, Southern Gap 14
- Ridgeview 28, Central (Wise) 6
- Union 48, Virginia High 7
- Radford 35, Patrick County 14
- Appomattox County 36, Martinsville 19
- Glenvar 24, James River 0
- Floyd County 51, Gretna 18
- Fort Defiance 21, Central (Woodstock) 3
- Buckingham County 38, Madison County 24
- Lunenburg Central 21, Randolph-Henry 7
- Armstrong/Kennedy 21, Thomas Jefferson 0
- Poquoson 56, Nottoway 6
- King William 29, Southampton 28
First-round byes: Strasburg and Stuarts Draft.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 2 PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 1 Virginia High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 1 features several undefeated teams and some of Virginia's most established small-school football programs.
Buffalo Gap opened its postseason with a 56-6 victory over Cumberland and will face Sussex Central, which defeated Brunswick 44-7.
Riverheads advanced with a 41-6 victory over Luray and will meet Altavista, which shut out Surry County 47-0.
Essex advanced after Colonial Beach forfeited its opening-round game.
The Trojans will face Middlesex, which survived a 7-6 victory over Lancaster.
In Region 1D, undefeated Chilhowie defeated Honaker 41-13 and will face Patrick Henry, which edged Northwood 26-21.
Rye Cove defeated J.I. Burton 34-14 and will meet Eastside, which shut out Holston 34-0.
In Region 1C, Craig County defeated Eastern Montgomery 48-6 and will face Auburn, which survived a 35-32 battle against Narrows.
Parry McCluer defeated George Wythe 50-42 and will meet Grayson County, which shut out Bath County 42-0.
Class 1 Regional Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 20-21
Region 1A
- Middlesex at Essex
- Northumberland vs. Rappahannock–West Point winner
Region 1B
- Sussex Central at Buffalo Gap
- Altavista at Riverheads
Region 1C
- Auburn at Craig County
- Grayson County at Parry McCluer
Region 1D
- Patrick Henry at Chilhowie
- Eastside at Rye Cove
Class 1 Opening-Round Scores — Nov. 13
- Buffalo Gap 56, Cumberland 6
- Sussex Central 44, Brunswick 7
- Riverheads 41, Luray 6
- Altavista 47, Surry County 0
- Essex advanced by forfeit over Colonial Beach
- Middlesex 7, Lancaster 6
- Northumberland 30, Northampton 6
- Chilhowie 41, Honaker 13
- Patrick Henry 26, Northwood 21
- Rye Cove 34, J.I. Burton 14
- Eastside 34, Holston 0
- Craig County 48, Eastern Montgomery 6
- Auburn 35, Narrows 32
- Parry McCluer 50, George Wythe 42
- Grayson County 42, Bath County 0
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 1 PLAYOFF BRACKET
When Are the 2026 Virginia High School Football State Championships?
The Virginia High School League will crown six state football champions Dec. 11-12.
The Class 3 and Class 4 championship games will be played Friday, Dec. 11, at Salem City Stadium in Salem.
The Class 1 and Class 2 championship games are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12, at Salem City Stadium.
The Class 5 and Class 6 championships will also be played Saturday, Dec. 12, at Bridgeforth Stadium on the James Madison University campus in Harrisonburg.
Regional championship games are scheduled for Nov. 27-28, followed by the state semifinals Dec. 5.
What's Next in the Virginia High School Football Playoffs?
The Nov. 20-21 regional semifinals feature several matchups with major championship implications.
In Class 6, undefeated Oakton will face Madison, while Robinson attempts to build on its upset of West Springfield against Mount Vernon.
Class 5 features a major showdown between Maury and King's Fork, while Highland Springs faces Hermitage and undefeated Indian River meets Cox.
Class 4 includes a compelling matchup between undefeated Jefferson Forest and Sherando, while Lafayette attempts to continue its dominant postseason against Smithfield.
In Class 3, undefeated Carroll County faces Magna Vista, while Broadway meets Liberty Christian.
Class 2 features Graham against Gate City and Radford against Appomattox County, while Class 1 includes traditional power Riverheads against Altavista.
By the end of the regional semifinal round, the field will be reduced to 48 teams across the six classifications.
High School On SI will continue updating the Virginia high school football playoff brackets with regional championship scores, state semifinal matchups and championship information throughout the postseason.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.