Virginia High School Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings: Varina Opens at No. 1

The start of the 2026 Virginia high school football season is fast approaching. Now, it’s time to unveil the High School On SI Virginia preseason Top 25.

Varina is No. 1 to start the season. The Richmond school captured the Virginia Class 4 state championship last December and returns star dual-threat quarterback Kaleb Wyche, who’s committed to East Tennessee State University, as well as Power 4 recruits Raymond Hudson (Clemson) and Sair Rex (Virginia).

After an impressive debut season, The Saint James Performance Academy is No. 2. Reigning public-school state champions Maury (Class 5) and Oscar Smith (Class 6), along with three-time defending Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I champion Benedictine College Prep, complete the preseason Top 5.

Here’s the High School On SI Virginia football preseason Top 25:

1. VARINA BLUE DEVILS

Last season: 13-2

No. 3 in the Final 2025 Virginia High School On SI Football State Rankings

After winning their first Virginia state championship (Class 4) last season, the Blue Devils are primed for a monster encore with senior quarterback Kaleb Wyche (committed to East Tennessee State University) anchoring offense and Power.4 commits Sair Rex (defensive back; Virginia) and R.J. Hudson (defensive end; Clemson) leading the defense.

2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY STRIVERS

Last season: 8-1

No. 6 in the Final 2025 Virginia High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Strivers, who enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in 2025, have senior quarterback Kash Carter, wide receiver Jakari Graham (Temple), safety Kenaz Sullivan and linebacker Tyson Washington (Virginia Tech) as part of an Uber-talented roster that’ll play a daunting national schedule including IMG Academy (Fla.) and Saint Frances Academy (Md.).

3. MAURY COMMODORES

Last season: 14-1

No. 2 in the Final 2025 Virginia High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Commodores look to make it four straight Virginia Class 5 state championship with senior defensive back Matt Williams, senior running Tayshawn Blanche (James Madison) and junior quarterback Domo Everette leading the charge.

4. OSCAR SMITH TIGERS

Last season: 13-1

No. 1 in the Final 2025 Virginia High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Tigers lost senior quarterback Lonnie Andrews (Virginia) to an undisclosed injury during the offseason, but the Chesapeake, Va. school return running back Ty’jae Curtis and wide receiver Donte Dent (James Madison) for a run at a third straight Virginia Class 6 state title.

5. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP CADETS

Last season: 11-1

No. 5 in the Final 2025 Virginia High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Cadets have designs on a fourth straight Virginia Independent Schools State Association Division I title as senior quarterback Ralphie Puccinelli (Richmond) returns (played for Glen Allen in 2025) to anchor an offense featuring Virginia Tech commit Sam Faniel (tight end).

6. HUGUENOT FALCONS

Last season: 11-2

No. 11 in the Final 2025 Virginia High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Falcons will likely be Varina’s biggest obstacle in Class 4 with junior quarterback Charles Scott and senior wide receiver Iveon Lewis (South Carolina on offense and a stout defense featuring seniors Jayce Bigelow (defensive end) and Zayvon Miller (safety; Virginia) and highly touted freshman Hayden Anderson (defensive tackle).



7. HIGHLAND SPRINGS SPRINGERS

Last season: 11-4

No. 7 in the Final 2025 Virginia High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Springers will try to break Maury’s hold in Virginia’s Class 5 with senior running back John Carter and juniors Dashaun Chisem (quarterback), Patrick Cheatham (offensive line) and Delvin Davis (Wie receiver) as the anchors.

8. STONE BRIDGE BULLDOGS

Last season: 11-2

No. 4 in the Final 2025 Virginia High School On SI Football State Rankings

Arguably Northern Virginia’s best, the Bulldogs should be a factor in the Virginia Class 5 state title with senior quarterback Amir Anglin and talented juniors Keith Nolan (wide receiver/defensive back) and Kaden Golston (defensive back).

9. INDIAN RIVER BRAVES

Last season: 11-3

No. 8 in the Final 2025 Virginia High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Braves could be in position to supplant Oscar Smith atop the Southeastern District standings with junior quarterback Lord Mailk Heru.

10. GREEN RUN STALLIONS

Last season: 11-1

No. 10 in the Final 2025 Virginia High School On SI Football State Rankings

After winning two Class 4 titles at Phoebus, quarterback Mauritius Banks (Hampton) looks to take the Stallions on a run at the Virginia Class 5 state championship.

11. THOMAS DALE KNIGHTS

Last season: 10-2

No. 11 in the Final 2025 Virginia High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Knights have the pieces for a run at the Virginia Class 6 state title with an experienced offensive unit featuring junior quarterback Wyatt Jessup and senior Avazion Brown (defensive end) guiding the defense.

12. DINWIDDLE GENERALS

Last season: 11-1

No. 16 in the Final 2025 Virginia High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Generals will rely on their running game, featuring senior Trevion Mills and sophomore Derrikus Nelson, to challenge Varina and Huguenot in the Virginia Class 6 region postseason.

13. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL TITANS

Last season: 9-2

No. 14 in the Final 2025 Virginia High School On SI Football State Rankings

Though standout Davion Brown graduated to Virginia Tech, the Titans return a veteran cast and will again loom large in the Virginia Prep League (Tri-champ last season) and Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I championship (finalist last season) picture.

14. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL TIGERS

Last season: 14-1

No. 2 in the Final 2025 Virginia High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Tigers look to claim a third straight Virginia Prep League with Virginia’s top senior linemen in Junior Saunders (Virginia Tech) along with senior running back Keondre Hugdens and senior linebacker CJ Rissmiller (Old Dominion).

15. RIVERBEND BEARS

Last season: 11-1

No. 15 in the Final 2025 Virginia High School on SI Football State Rankings

The Bears look to stay atop the Commonwealth District standings with dynamic senior backfield duo of Landon Irby and Joshua Laulenschlager and two-way senior James Sharon leading the trenches.

16. JAMES MADISON WARHAWKS

Last season: 9-4

Not ranked in the Final 2025 Virginia High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Warhawks, who’ve given Oscar Smith fits in the Virginia Class 6 playoffs the past two years - lost in semifinals last year and in finals in 2024 - will try to capture their elusive first championship this season with seniors Jazzy Ashkar (offensive/defensive line) Kellen Counts (wide receiver/defensive back), Owen Elling (wide receiver), William Helvey (running back), Lucas Vacaflor (quarterback) and Cooper Vaudo (offensive line).

17. LAFAYETTE RAMS

Last season: 14-1

Not ranked in the Final 2025 Virginia High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Rams will rely on 16 seniors, led by Old Dominion commit Baum Hogge (quarterback/linebacker), to take the next step after losing in last year’s Virgina Class 4 semifinals.

18. HAMPTON CRABBERS

Last season: 10-2

Not ranked in the Final 2025 Virginia High School On SI Football State Rankings

After their first Peninsula District title last season, the Crabbers think a Virginia Class 4 title run Is possible in 2026 with senior quarterback Marcus Chapman.

19. LAKE TAYLOR TITANS

Last season: 14-1

Not ranked in the Final 2025 Virginia High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Titans look to prove their improbable run to the Virginia Class 3 state crown last season wasn’t a fluke with senior quarterback/safety Kevin Adams

20. PETERSBURG CRIMSON WAVE

Last season: 9-4

Not ranked in the Final 2025 Virginia High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Crimson Wave look to build on last season’s momentum with 17 returning starters, including seniors Jaevion HIll-Jackson (running back), Demerrion Ross (wide receiver), and Jaylen Ray (tight end/linebacker),

21. HERMITAGE PANTHERS

Last season: 10-3

Not ranked in the Final 2025 Virginia High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Panthers are banking several new offensive playmakers like senior qurterback Myles Brooks compliment their veteran defense, led by junior defensive Darryl Woodson, a sure-fire Power 4 talent.

22. KING’S FORK BULLDOGS

Last season: 11-2

No. 12 in the Final 2025 Virginia High School On SI Football State Rankings

The Bulldogs will depend on Myles Satchell and wide receiver Anthony Henderson (Maryland) in finding a way to get past defending champ Maury in the Virginia Class 5 region playoffs.

23. MANCHESTER LANCERS

Last season: 10-2

Not ranked in the Final 2025 Virginia High School On SI Football State Rankings

With senior defensive linemen Cam Chalkley (Virginia) headlining a cast of solid veterans and promising underclassmen, the Lancers should be in the mix for the Virginia Class 6 state championship.

24. LOUDON COUNTY SPORTS ACADEMY TIMBERWOLVES

Last season: 6-5

Not ranked in the Final 2025 Virginia High School On SI Football State Rankings

With a host of talented transfers, including senior wideout Cam Wade (Virginia Tech( and a tough national schedule, the Timberwolves should be an intriguing watch this season.

25. ROANOKE CATHOLIC SCHOOL CELTICS

Last season: 5-5

Not ranked in the Final 2025 Virginia High School On SI Football State Rankings

With a new coach and several Power 4 transfers including senior offensive linemen Elijah Hutcheson (Florida) from North Cross School, the Celtics have their sights on the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II crown this season.