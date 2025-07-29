Vote: Who Is The Top Returning Virginia High School Linebacker in 2025?
With the fall season getting closer, it's time to highlight the top high school football players in Virginia.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
We compiled a list of the top returning defensive linemen, so now we shift our focus on linebackers. You can also check out the offensive position polls here: quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and offensive linemen.
There are many outstanding players in Virginia, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of attention.
Voting ends Friday, August 15 at 11:59 PT.
Kedric Golston II, Stone Bridge, Senior
The 6-foot-3, 245-pound three-star recruit just announced his commitment to Tennessee. Golston is the son of former Washington Commanders defensive tackle and Bulldogs head coach Kedric Golston. You can also vote for him in the defensive lineman poll.
Joshua Pittman, King's Fork, Senior
Pittman is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound three-star recruit who plays both outside linebacker and edge rusher. He is committed to play college football at Virginia Tech. Like Golston, he is another candidate in the defensive lineman poll.
Mathieu Kanu, Patriot, Senior
Kanu, a four-star recruit, recorded 137 tackles (100 solo, 37 assists), 16 tackles for loss, three sacks, and three forced fumbles as a junior last year.
Markel Dabney, Huguenot, Senior
Dabney, a three-star recruit and Michigan commit, recorded 70-plus tackles (33 solo), four forced fumbles, two interceptions (both pick sixes), and three passes broken up. He received honors such as 1st Team All-Region (4B), 1st Team All-City (RPS), and 1st Team All-Metro.
Isaiah Simmons, Maury, Senior
Simmons, a four-star linebacker and Pitt recruit, has won two state titles with the Commodores and received three All-State honors.
Markus McCoy, Salem, Senior
McCoy, a three-star recruit, has received two 1st Team All-Region Linebacker honors for his tenure with the Spartans.
Malachi White, Oscar Smith, Senior
White is coming off a VHSL Class 6 state championship season with the Tigers, as he was awarded 1st Team All-Region and All-State honors. In the process, he recorded 119 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, two sacks, and two forced fumbles.
Noah Glover, Battlefield, Junior
Glover had a stellar sophomore season with 40-plus tackles, four sacks, five tackles for loss, and two interceptions.
Braylon Hood, Varina, Senior
Hood, a Furman commit, finished 2024 with 110 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, four sacks, five passes broken up, one interception, and five forced fumbles. This led to him being named 1st Team All-State, All-Metro, and All-Region Linebacker.
Jaylen Carter, Colonial Forge, Senior
Carter had a remarkable 2024 season, recording 135 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles, and three pass break ups.
Josiah Johnson, John Handley, Senior
Standing at six feet, 205 pounds, Johnson was named 4D District/Region Defensive Player of the Year for Virginia.
Mason Love, Trinity, Senior
Love, a three-star recruit and Howard commit, recorded 86 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four pass break ups, five quarterback pressures, and one interception last season. He was named All-VPL Linebacker and VISSA 1st Team All-State Linebacker.