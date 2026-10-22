Vote: Who Was the New England High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 15-17, 2026)

New England high school football delivered another weekend of standout performances, with quarterbacks lighting up scoreboards, running backs piling up touchdowns and defensive playmakers making their presence felt.

Connecticut produced several of the weekend's biggest statistical performances, including a quarterback who threw for five touchdowns and a running back who accounted for five scores. Massachusetts had a six-touchdown performance of its own, while Maine and Rhode Island also supplied standout efforts.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Eli Showerda of Mahoney (CT)

Now it's time to recognize some of the region's best performances from games played Thursday, Oct. 15, through Saturday, Oct. 17.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Oct. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Anthony Abarno, QB, Plainville (CT)

Abarno completed 20 of 29 passes for 346 yards and five touchdowns in Plainville's 43-6 victory over Rocky Hill. His big night helped the Blue Devils pull away for a decisive win.

Peter Alexopoulos, QB, Winchester (MA)

Alexopoulos made an impact through the air and on the ground in Winchester's 38-14 victory over Arlington. He rushed nine times for 147 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing two touchdown passes to Will Bolognese.

Jaden Bazin, RB, Bellows Falls (VT)

Bazin put up one of the wildest stat lines of the season anywhere with 335 yards rushing on just eight carries with five touchdowns in Terriers' 60-28 win over Mount Mansfield.

Ethan Closson, QB, Old Town (ME)

Closson accounted for six touchdowns in Old Town's 60-20 victory over Lake Region. He finished 15-of-28 for 336 yards and four touchdowns, while adding a 69-yard rushing score and returning a kickoff 91 yards for another touchdown.

Noah Hambley, South Hadley (MA)

Hambley turned in one of the weekend's most remarkable performances, accounting for six touchdowns in South Hadley's 55-0 victory over Holyoke. Three of his scores came on interception returns, and he finished with 234 all-purpose yards in a dominant two-way effort.

Lucas Klehn, QB, Bonny Eagle (ME)

Klehn put together a big performance in Bonny Eagle's 45-6 victory over Oxford Hills, rushing 10 times for 170 yards and four touchdowns. He also completed four of five passes for 91 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown pass.

Joe Lewie, QB, Granby/Canton (CT)

Lewie delivered an outstanding all-around performance in Granby/Canton's 41-28 victory over Cromwell/Portland. He threw for 144 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 113 yards and three more scores, and added nine tackles, including two tackles for loss.

Gabe Ouellette, QB, Bristol Central (CT)

Ouellette rushed 18 times for 186 yards and four touchdowns in Bristol Central's 40-16 victory over Hall. He repeatedly found the end zone to help the Rams secure a convincing win.

Maxwell Parent, St. John's Prep (MA)

Parent helped St. John's Prep remain undefeated with a big performance against St. John's Shrewsbury. He rushed 21 times for 143 yards and three touchdowns in a 43-20 victory.

Nick Stafford, RB, North Kingstown (RI)

Stafford was a two-way standout last weekend, rushing for 192 yards and two touchdowns while also scoring on a fumble recovery on defense.

Titus Streckfuss, RB, Ledyard (CT)

Streckfuss scored four touchdowns as Ledyard defeated Branford, 37-14, extending its winning streak to four games. The junior running back led the way as the Colonels continued their strong run.

Ramar Thomas, Catholic Memorial (MA)

Thomas scored three touchdowns in Catholic Memorial's 42-21 victory over Xaverian Brothers in one of Massachusetts' marquee matchups. He caught two touchdown passes and added a rushing score while lining up at quarterback in the wildcat formation.