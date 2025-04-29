Chimere Dike, former Waukesha North High School product, selected in fourth round of NFL Draft
Chimere Dike has learned a thing or two about making explosive, game-changing plays since his days as a young, aspiring athlete with the Waukesha North High School football team.
Whether making critical short-yardage catches to sustain momentum-shifting drives, utilizing his breakaway speed to gain separation on a defender while hauling in a touchdown pass, or responding with a pressure-packed punt return to inject some electricity into the special teams, Dike appears primed and ready to take his skills to the professional level.
Dike, a fleet-footed 6-foot-1, 196-pound wide receiver/punt return specialist, was picked by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round (No. 103) of the National Football League Draft at Lambeau Field (home of the Green Bay Packers) in Green Bay, Wis., on Saturday.
He was the highest selected former Wisconsin high school football player during the history-making three-day event. The talented list included Wauwatosa East offensive lineman Marcus Mbow (No. 154 by the New York Giants), Stoughton offensive lineman Jack Nelson (No. 218 by the Atlanta Falcons), and Muskego safety Hunter Wohler (No. 232 by the Indianapolis Colts).
The meaningful accomplishment took on added historical significance as Dike became the second Waukesha North player drafted in the past three seasons and third in program history, joining defensive end Will McDonald who was selected by the New York Jets in 2023. Kurt Larson was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts back in 1989.
He was a four-star collegiate recruit and two-time all-state wide receiver who finished his standout career at Waukesha North with 206 catches, 3,033 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns.
During his four-year career at the University of Wisconsin (2020-2023), he made 23 starts while contributing 88 catches for 1,432 yards and six touchdowns.
After transferring to the University of Florida, Dike led the Gators with 42 receptions for 783 yards and two touchdowns in 2024. The team captain also made his mark on special teams, averaging a Southeastern Conference (SEC)-leading 16.5 yards per punt return.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com