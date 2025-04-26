Titans Select Florida WR in NFL Draft
The Tennessee Titans started off Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft with the first pick of the fourth round at No. 103 overall. And with the selection, the Titans snagged Florida wide receiver Chimere Dike.
He now joins a draft class that features No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward along with UCLA edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo and Penn State safety Kevin Winston Jr. The Titans now have a new rookie receiver for Ward to develop with during the 2025 season. Tennessee also recently signed former Seattle Seahawks veteran receiver Tyler Lockett.
Dike played his first four seasons at Wisconsin before spending the 2024 campaign with the Gators. He posted a career-best 783 yards on 42 catches to go along with two touchdowns last season.
Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi said after Day 2 that the team was staying true to its draft board
"We have six picks tomorrow, so we still have a good volume of players there and fourth round and down that we feel good about," Borgonzi said. "It was just a matter of, you know, we stayed true to the board where we're at. We felt like we had a lot of players down the second round that we felt good about, and I thought it was important for us to get a pick in the third round, too."
