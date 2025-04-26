BREAKING: Falcons Cap Draft Class with Wisconsin OT Jack Nelson in 7th Round
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons capped off their 2025 NFL draft class by selecting Wisconsin offensive tackle Jack Nelson at No. 218 overall in the seventh round.
Here's how the Falcons' draft class unfolded:
Round 1, No. 15 overall: Georgia edge Jalon Walker
Round 1, No. 26 overall (via trade with the Los Angeles Rams): Tennessee edge James Pearce Jr.
Round 3, No. 96 overall (via trade with the Philadelphia Eagles): Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts
Round 4, No. 118 overall: Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman Jr.
Round 7, No. 218 overall: Wisconsin offensive tackle Jack Nelson
The 6'7", 314-pound Nelson started his final 50 games at Wisconsin. His first 13 starts came at right guard in 2021, when he earned All-Big Ten honorable mention. The final 37 were at left tackle. Nelson earned All-Big Ten honorable mention again in 2022.
Here's NFL.com's scouting report on Nelson.
"Durable four-year starter with Wisconsin football racing through his blood," Lance Zierlein wrote. "He’s a better run blocker than pass protector on tape, with the quickness and athleticism to find his landmarks on move blocks. He operates with good strain and technique on base and drive blocks but won’t create much push.
"Nelson’s pass sets can feel frantic with disheveled footwork, inconsistent body control and an anchor that could struggle to withstand NFL speed-to-power. He needs to get stronger, but his instincts and awareness in protection could pair with his range as a move blocker for consideration by zone-heavy teams."
The Falcons' roster now holds 80 players, leaving the team with 10 roster spots to fill in undrafted free agency. Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said in his pre-draft press conference Wednesday he expects there to be quality players who go undrafted.
"There's more draftable players on the board this year than in previous years," Fontenot said. "With COVID and all that, there's a lot of prospects. The cool thing about that is, now as you get into undrafted free agency -- or the eighth round you can call it this year, because there are going to be a lot of good players left over. So, we really have to attack undrafted free agency in the right way."
That process officially begins the moment after the 257th and final selection of the draft is made.