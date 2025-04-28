Former Purdue O-lineman Marcus Mbow Excited to Reunite with Tyrone Tracy, Jr.
Call it deja Big Blue all over again for the New York Giants.
For the second consecutive season, the Giants used a fifth-round pick on a former Purdue Boilermaker, this time devoting the round to offensive tackle Marcus Mbow, who joins running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. on the roster.
"Definitely pretty cool hearing my name called, no doubt," Mbow said of being chosen in the same round as Tracy. "I've seen a lot of these guys, whether it was when they were in college or throughout the league watching film, hearing about them through the grapevine, and I'm excited to get around them and just see what it's like."
A former basketball player, Mbow’s 6-foot-4, 303-pound frame will now be used for a different kind of box-out, namely those that will open holes for Tracy and his new backfield mate Cam Skattebo.
During their last get-together as Boilermakers, Tracy broke loose for 848 yards from scrimmage en route to All-Big Ten honors. Mbow stayed behind before hearing his name called on Saturday when the Giants made him their fifth pick of the weekend.
"That's my guy. We've been in touch a lot throughout this process," Mbow said of Tracy.
"I was talking to him earlier, so I'm extremely excited to be back with him and ready to go put it back on the line for him for sure."
In an ironic role reversal, Tracy proved to be a guiding light to Mbow this time: despite decent marks and a sterling Senior Bowl showing, Mbow was forced to be patient. He hosted a party on Friday but opted for a more muted setting when the second and third rounds went by without a call.
As the wait extended, Mbow called on Tracy, who encouraged his former guardian to keep his head up.
"He was saying not to let it get to you, pretty much what everybody else says," Mbow said. "It's not where you get drafted, it's just what you do with it, not to expect anything and just take what you got and run with it."
New York is a prime place to do that as the Giants look to build up their roster and make their long-awaited return to the postseason annually.
