Oshkosh North High School standout Xzavion Mitchell selected as Wisconsin's Mr. Basketball
Oshkosh North High School senior power forward Xzavion Mitchell has been named 2025 Mr. Basketball by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA).
The 6-foot-7 Mitchell is one of the few, rare players to have been selected first-team all-state by the WBCA during each year of his high school career. He earned the accolade in WIAA Division 2 as a freshman and went on to receive the honor in Division 1 the last three seasons.
The two-time reigning Fox Valley Association Player of the Year and Iowa State University recruit powered Oshkosh North to the D1 state tournament this season, registering a double-double with 27 points and 13 rebounds in a 58-57 loss to eventual state champion Wisconsin Lutheran in the semifinals.
Over the course of his memorable senior season in 2024-2025, Mitchell averaged 35 points per game for the Spartans. He finished with 1,006 points to rank within the top-10 individual scoring seasons in state history. His 2,824 career points rank within the top four on the all-time scoring list in state annals.
Mitchell also averaged a team-high 9.3 rebounds per game to go with 2.3 steals, and 2.1 assists per game.
"I have been fortunate enough to coach Zay since he was in fourth grade," said Oshkosh North head coach Brad Weber, in a press release from the WBCA. "As an assistant coach on varsity, I coached his fourth grade team. Some of the things that stood out to me then, are still the same things that stand out now. His genuine care for his teammates has always been a constant. He is a great teammate and always connected with what others are feeling. The other thing that was true in fourth grade and hasn't changed in the eight years, is that we've coached him and all he wants to do is win. There are no consolation prizes for him. If he scored a lot of points, but we lost; he is mad. If he didn't score a lot, but we won; he is happy."
Mitchell appreciates the recognition, and the ability to lock in for what's still to come.
"It is an amazing honor to be named Mr. Basketball and I know the other finalists and how good they are," said Mitchell, in the press release.
Former Oshkosh North great and NBA superstar Tyrese Haliburton (a two-time NBA All-Star) left a legacy at Iowa State, something that Mitchell is ready to continue.
"I am proud of how hard I worked and just the four years of growth," said Mitchell, the first player at Oshkosh North to be selected Mr Basketball. "My favorite thing at Oshkosh North has been building the relationships with my teammates, coaches, and teachers. I am proud of who we have become as a team and how close we are."
Mitchell scored 47 points in a sectional championship game versus De Pere, helping to punch his team's ticket to state this season.
"Zay's work ethic has been on display for everyone in our program to see," Weber added. "The legacy he leaves in our program is a legacy of hard work. There is no secret as to why he is as successful as he is. He works harder than any athlete I have coached in my 26 years."
The finalists for Mr. Basketball were Mitchell, Amari Allen of Ashwaubenon, Jamarion Batemon of Milwaukee Academy of Science, Gavin Gores of Cumberland, Zach Kinziger of De Pere, and Aaron Womack of Dominican.
The prestigious award, which has been presented to Wisconsin's best players since 1982, includes such notable past recipients as: Devin Harris (Wauwatosa East); Wesley Matthews (Madison Memorial); Kevon Looney (Milwaukee Hamilton); Anthony Pieper (Wausaukee); Kon Knueppel II (Wisconsin Lutheran); Milan Momcilovic (Pewaukee); Greg Brown (Milwaukee Vincent); Joe Wolf (Kohler); Tony Bennett (Green Bay Preble), and Sam Dekker (Sheboygan Lutheran).
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com