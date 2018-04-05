Bolt d'Oro was an early favorite to win the Kentucky Derby back in January, and now, just a month away from the first leg of the Triple Crown, the horse has been the media favorite the last four weeks and has the second best odds to win the race at +700, according to OddsShark.

Considering the horse is named after the fastest man in the world, it would be pretty lame if it wasn't one of the fastest horses competing in the sports' biggest event.

Trainer Ike Green told Nick Zaccardi of NBC Sports Bolt d'Oro received his name because of how effortlessly he runs and how that reminded the trainer of the eight-time Olympic gold medalist. The "d'Oro" comes from the horse's father, Medaglia d'Oro, who finished fourth at the Kentucky Derby and second at the Belmont Stakes in 2002.

However, despite having a name that mixes his legacy with the name of an all-time great sprinter, Bolt d'Oro was very nearly named after his owner, Alvin "Mick" Ruis. Fortunately, Green's wife Aidan had better ideas.

"I think, originally, Mick wanted to name him Alvin after himself, and when Aidan tried to submit that, she found out that Mick had named one that just a few years ago," Green told NBC Sports. "[Ruis] had already forgotten. The second name she submitted him was The Notorious One, but that was trademarked by Conor McGregor. I think after the first couple got rejected, [Ruis] just said, just get him named. He didn't care, if I recall right."

"The Notorious One" would have been a much more intimidating name, but Bolt d'Oro just fits the sport a bit better.

The Kentucky Derby will take place May 5.