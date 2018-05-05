How Old Are the Horses at the Kentucky Derby?

The 2018 Kentucky Derby is finally here and the field is set.

But how do the horses get picked? Can any horse race?

As a matter of fact, no.

The annual race caps the two-week long Kentucky Derby Festival and is a Grade I stakes race for three-year-old Thoroughbreds at a distance of one and a quarter miles.

The road to the Kentucky Derby, meanwhile, is features dozens of stakes races for Thoroughbreds and is graded on a points system. There are 20 positions available and two offers are reserved for winners of the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby and European Road to the Kentucky Derby.

Check out the full list of post draws, horses and jockeys for this year's race below.

2018 Kentucky Derby Post Draws:

Post 1: Firenze Fire, Paco Lopez

Post 2: Free Drop Billy, Robby Albarado

Post 3: Promises Fulfilled, Corey Lanerie

Post 4: Flameaway, Jose Lezcano

Post 5: Audible, Javier Castellano

Post 6: Good Magic, Jose Ortiz

Post 7: Justify, Mike Smith

Post 8: Lone Sailor, James Graham

Post 9: Hofburg, Irad Ortiz Jr.

Post 10: My Boy Jack, Kent Desormeaux

Post 11: Bolt d'Oro, Victor Espinoza

Post 12: Enticed, Junior Alvarado

Post 13: Bravazo, Luis Contreras

Post 14: Mendelssohn, Ryan Moore

Post 15: Instilled Regard, Drayden Van Drake

Post 16: Magnum Moon, Luis Saez

Post 17: Solomini, Flavien Prat

Post 18: Vino Rosso, John Velazquez

Post 19: Noble Indy, Florent Geroux

Post 20: Combatant, Ricardo Santana Jr.