How Old Are the Horses at the Kentucky Derby?

Can a horse race at the Kentucky Derby at any age?
The 2018 Kentucky Derby is finally here and the field is set.
But how do the horses get picked? Can any horse race?
As a matter of fact, no.
The annual race caps the two-week long Kentucky Derby Festival and is a Grade I stakes race for three-year-old Thoroughbreds at a distance of one and a quarter miles.
The road to the Kentucky Derby, meanwhile, is features dozens of stakes races for Thoroughbreds and is graded on a points system. There are 20 positions available and two offers are reserved for winners of the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby and European Road to the Kentucky Derby.
Check out the full list of post draws, horses and jockeys for this year's race below.
2018 Kentucky Derby Post Draws:
Post 1: Firenze Fire, Paco Lopez
Post 2: Free Drop Billy, Robby Albarado
Post 3: Promises Fulfilled, Corey Lanerie
Post 4: Flameaway, Jose Lezcano
Post 5: Audible, Javier Castellano
Post 6: Good Magic, Jose Ortiz
Post 7: Justify, Mike Smith
Post 8: Lone Sailor, James Graham
Post 9: Hofburg, Irad Ortiz Jr.
Post 10: My Boy Jack, Kent Desormeaux
Post 11: Bolt d'Oro, Victor Espinoza
Post 12: Enticed, Junior Alvarado
Post 13: Bravazo, Luis Contreras
Post 14: Mendelssohn, Ryan Moore
Post 15: Instilled Regard, Drayden Van Drake
Post 16: Magnum Moon, Luis Saez
Post 17: Solomini, Flavien Prat
Post 18: Vino Rosso, John Velazquez
Post 19: Noble Indy, Florent Geroux
Post 20: Combatant, Ricardo Santana Jr.