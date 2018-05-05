The 144th Kentucky Derby is only days away and Mendelssohn​ has emerged as one of the pre-race picks to win the race.

Mendelssohn, who recently won the UAE Derby, has a morning line favorite at 5–1 and will start at the No. 14 post.

The three-year-old colt is 4–1–0 in his career and is based in Europe.

As sons of top sire Scat Daddy, Mendelssohn will compete against his half-brother Justify. His half-brother was selected as the 3–1 top choice, drawing the No. 7 post.

Aidan O'Brien trains Mendelssohn. Ryan Moore is his jockey.