Justify Wins 2018 Preakness Stakes

Justify won the 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

By Nihal Kolur
May 18, 2018

Justify won the 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md.

Justify was ridden by jockey Mike Smith. 

Justify, the winner of the Kentucky Derby, entered the race as a 1-5 favorite. He was followed by Good Magic (5-1), Quip (11-1) and Lone Sailor (12-1).

Justify was the sixth straight favorite to win the Kentucky Derby and broke the 136-year-old Curse of Apollo by winning the race while not racing as a two-year-old.

The winner of the Preakness Stakes takes home an estimated $1.5 million.

Last year's champion was Cloud Computing.

Next up in the Triple Crown is the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 9 in Elmont, N.Y.

Bravazo finished in second place and Tenfold finished in third place.

See the list of the full results below:

2018 Preakness Stakes Results:

1. Justify

2. Bravazo

3. Tenfold

4. Good Magic

5. Long Sailor

6. Sporting Chance

7. Diamond King

8. Quip

