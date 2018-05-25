It seems like the oddsmakers have been paying attention.

After missing the Kentucky Derby, Gronkowski the horse (in which Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has a stake), will participate in the Belmont Stakes in June. And his odds to win the event couldn't be more perfect.

Vegas bookies have given Gronkowski 69-1 odds to win the Belmont Stakes, an apparent nod to Gronk's favorite number. Even more fitting, the Belmont Stakes take place on June 9...or 6/9.

I'm not saying that you have to bet on this horse now, but it would make a pretty legendary payout.

The three-year-old colt was purchased last year in England by Phoenix. The investment group decided on the colt's name because he is "big and strong" just like his namesake, according to the Wall Street Journal. Also, the colt's trainer, Jeremy Noseda, and his family are Patriots fans.

Rob Gronkowski had planned to meet his namesake in Louisville, Ky., a few days before the Derby, but was not able to after the colt suffered a fever that put him out of the competition.

Here are the full and early odds for the Belmont Stakes:

Justify (1-5)

Audible (5-1)

Hofburg (7-1)

Bravazo (9-1)

Tenfold (11-1)

Blended Citizen (12-1)

Vino Rosso (20-1)

Free Drop Billy (50-1)

Gronkowski (69-1)