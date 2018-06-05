How Many Horses Have Won the Belmont Stakes From Post Position 1?

Find out how many horses have won the Belmont Stakes from Post Position 1.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 05, 2018

The Belmont Stakes is this weekend, and Justify has a chance to capture the Triple Crown after winning the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes. 

Justify drew the No. 1 post. 

If he wins the Triple Crown, Justify will become only the 13th horse to do so in history. American Pharoah last accomplished the feat in 2015.

Since the posting became available in 1898, there have been 23 horses to win from the No. 1 post, according to Horse-Races.net. Of those horses, five were Triple Crown winners. 

Here's a full list of winners from the No. 1 post position with the Triple Crown winners in italics:

1997: Touch Gold

1992: A.P. Indy

1973: Secretariat

1972: Riva Ridge

1969: Arts and Letter

1967: Damascus 

1948: Citation

1946: Assault

1940: Bimelech

1939: Johnstown

1931: Twenty Grand

1930: Gallant Fox

1927: Chance Slot

1925: American Flag

1924: Mad Play

1922: Pillory

1920: Man O'War 

1919: Sir Barton

1918: Johren

1917: Hourless

1916: Friar Rock

1910: Sweep

1902: Masterman

 

You May Like

More Horse Racing

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)