Find out how many horses have won the Belmont Stakes from Post Position 1.
The Belmont Stakes is this weekend, and Justify has a chance to capture the Triple Crown after winning the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes.
Justify drew the No. 1 post.
If he wins the Triple Crown, Justify will become only the 13th horse to do so in history. American Pharoah last accomplished the feat in 2015.
Since the posting became available in 1898, there have been 23 horses to win from the No. 1 post, according to Horse-Races.net. Of those horses, five were Triple Crown winners.
Here's a full list of winners from the No. 1 post position with the Triple Crown winners in italics:
1997: Touch Gold
1992: A.P. Indy
1973: Secretariat
1972: Riva Ridge
1969: Arts and Letter
1967: Damascus
1948: Citation
1946: Assault
1940: Bimelech
1939: Johnstown
1931: Twenty Grand
1930: Gallant Fox
1927: Chance Slot
1925: American Flag
1924: Mad Play
1922: Pillory
1920: Man O'War
1919: Sir Barton
1918: Johren
1917: Hourless
1916: Friar Rock
1910: Sweep
1902: Masterman