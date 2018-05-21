When is the Belmont Stakes?

When is the third Triple Crown event?

By Nihal Kolur
May 21, 2018

The 2018 Belmont Stakes is almost here.

The 150th running of the event will take place on Saturday, June 9 at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

The 1.5 mile race is the final leg of Thoroughbred horse racing's American Triple Crown series, as Justify will attempt to become the first horse to win the title since American Pharoah in 2015. Justify ran away with the Preakness win under foggy conditions at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md.

Last year, Tapwrit won the event with Jose Ortiz as the jockey. ​

 

You May Like

More Horse Racing

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)