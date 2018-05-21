When is the Belmont Stakes?

The 2018 Belmont Stakes is almost here.

The 150th running of the event will take place on Saturday, June 9 at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

The 1.5 mile race is the final leg of Thoroughbred horse racing's American Triple Crown series, as Justify will attempt to become the first horse to win the title since American Pharoah in 2015. Justify ran away with the Preakness win under foggy conditions at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md.

Last year, Tapwrit won the event with Jose Ortiz as the jockey. ​