Tom Brady, Baker Mayfield Among Celebrity Fans at the 2019 Kentucky Derby

Find out who else made the trip to Churchill Downs for the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby (and see what they wore!).

By Emily Caron
May 04, 2019

Everyone from Queen Elizabeth to Muhammad Ali and Michael Jordan have made it to Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby—a race that has always had a special appeal to celebrities, who mingle among over 150,000 fans who gather at the track to take in "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports."

This year was no different as athletes and celebrities made the trip for the 145th running of the Derby.

Broncos linebacker Von Miller and retired racecar driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. were on site to cover the event with NBC's team, while others joined in just for fun.

Patriots QB Tom Brady–who has been to several Kentucky Derbies–brought a big crew back to watch this year's "Run for the Roses," with Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman, Jacoby Brissett, Baker Mayfield, Kliff Kingsbury and more joining him in Louisville. 

Take a look at all the athletes and celebrities at the 2019 Kentucky Derby:

 

