Everyone from Queen Elizabeth to Muhammad Ali and Michael Jordan have made it to Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby—a race that has always had a special appeal to celebrities, who mingle among over 150,000 fans who gather at the track to take in "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports."

This year was no different as athletes and celebrities made the trip for the 145th running of the Derby.

Broncos linebacker Von Miller and retired racecar driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. were on site to cover the event with NBC's team, while others joined in just for fun.

Patriots QB Tom Brady–who has been to several Kentucky Derbies–brought a big crew back to watch this year's "Run for the Roses," with Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman, Jacoby Brissett, Baker Mayfield, Kliff Kingsbury and more joining him in Louisville.

Take a look at all the athletes and celebrities at the 2019 Kentucky Derby:

*Insert gif of me yelling Let’s Go below* pic.twitter.com/1yRGoDk9MU — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 4, 2019

A group of Gold Jackets are styling on the @KentuckyDerby red carpet pic.twitter.com/sc98ETR6O2 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) May 4, 2019

Browns QB @bakermayfield hits the red carpet at #KyDerby. A couple of fans just busted out in a little chant for him. @rinickulous1 @KentuckyDerby pic.twitter.com/W9XQOQwI7V — America'sBestRacing (@ABRLive) May 4, 2019