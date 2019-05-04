Find out who else made the trip to Churchill Downs for the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby (and see what they wore!).
Everyone from Queen Elizabeth to Muhammad Ali and Michael Jordan have made it to Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby—a race that has always had a special appeal to celebrities, who mingle among over 150,000 fans who gather at the track to take in "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports."
This year was no different as athletes and celebrities made the trip for the 145th running of the Derby.
Broncos linebacker Von Miller and retired racecar driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. were on site to cover the event with NBC's team, while others joined in just for fun.
Patriots QB Tom Brady–who has been to several Kentucky Derbies–brought a big crew back to watch this year's "Run for the Roses," with Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman, Jacoby Brissett, Baker Mayfield, Kliff Kingsbury and more joining him in Louisville.
Take a look at all the athletes and celebrities at the 2019 Kentucky Derby:
From the it doesn’t happen every day file. @DaleJr meet @VonMiller.— MikeTirico (@miketirico) May 4, 2019
Great to have them on our @KentuckyDerby team today.
*Insert gif of me yelling Let’s Go below* pic.twitter.com/1yRGoDk9MU— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 4, 2019
It's #KyDerby SZN for Tom Brady, Baker Mayfield and co.— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 4, 2019
"We're going to the Kentucky Derby, you know what it is." 😂@616evans4 | #KYDerby pic.twitter.com/IsMH5AgfSx— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 4, 2019
A group of Gold Jackets are styling on the @KentuckyDerby red carpet pic.twitter.com/sc98ETR6O2— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) May 4, 2019
Here’s a quick tip for you #KentuckyDerby goers...— Josef Newgarden (@josefnewgarden) May 4, 2019
Thanks for the security escort assist @DaleJr! 😂@NBCSports | @KentuckyDerby pic.twitter.com/v8YQUslfbF
On the @KentuckyDerby red carpet 🏇#KyDerby #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/H2pD5Ttovi— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 4, 2019
Browns QB @bakermayfield hits the red carpet at #KyDerby. A couple of fans just busted out in a little chant for him. @rinickulous1 @KentuckyDerby pic.twitter.com/W9XQOQwI7V— America'sBestRacing (@ABRLive) May 4, 2019
Money’s on War of Will at the @KentuckyDerby 🐎 pic.twitter.com/YIbBQaLjgK— Paul Rabil (@PaulRabil) May 4, 2019
@KentuckyDerby 🐎 pic.twitter.com/FWxBioHN2k— Reid Travis (@2ReidTravis2) May 4, 2019
FEZ #KentuckyDerby2019 #KentuckyDerby #redcarpet pic.twitter.com/mduJgotOHx— Aaron Weinbaum (@aaronsayswhat1) May 4, 2019