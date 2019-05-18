War of Will Wins 2019 Preakness Stakes

War of Will won the 144th running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md.

War of Will was ridden by jockey Tyler Gaffalione and trained by Mark Casse.

The race started with a bit of chaos when jockey John Velazquez fell off Bodexpress as the horses ran out of the gate. Bodexpress proceeded to run the race without a jockey.

Today was the day for War of Will! pic.twitter.com/Qf8ylTY4xe — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 18, 2019

Last year, Justify won at Pimlico en route to capturing the Triple Crown. There was no chance of history repeating itself this year after Kentucky Derby winner Country House missed the race with a cough. Country House earned the Derby title after Maximum Security crossed the finish line first but was later disqualified. Maximum Security was also absent from Saturday's race.

War of Will finished seventh in the Derby.

All eyes will now turn to the Belmont Stakes on June 8 at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.

2019 Preakness Stakes Full Finish Order:

1. War of Will

2. Everfast

3. Owendale

4. Warrior's Charge

5. Laughing Fox

6. Improbable

7. Win Win Win

8. Bourbon War

9. Signalman

10. Anothertwistafate

11. Alwaysmining

12. Market King

13. Bodexpress