War of Will Wins 2019 Preakness Stakes

Rob Carr/Getty Images

War of Will was named the winner of the 144th running of the Preakness Stakes.

By Jenna West
May 18, 2019

War of Will won the 144th running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md.

War of Will was ridden by jockey Tyler Gaffalione and trained by Mark Casse.

The race started with a bit of chaos when jockey John Velazquez fell off Bodexpress as the horses ran out of the gate. Bodexpress proceeded to run the race without a jockey.

Last year, Justify won at Pimlico en route to capturing the Triple Crown. There was no chance of history repeating itself this year after Kentucky Derby winner Country House missed the race with a cough. Country House earned the Derby title after Maximum Security crossed the finish line first but was later disqualified. Maximum Security was also absent from Saturday's race.

War of Will finished seventh in the Derby.

All eyes will now turn to the Belmont Stakes on June 8 at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.

2019 Preakness Stakes Full Finish Order:

1. War of Will

2. Everfast

3. Owendale

4. Warrior's Charge

5. Laughing Fox

6. Improbable

7. Win Win Win

8. Bourbon War

9. Signalman

10. Anothertwistafate

11. Alwaysmining

12. Market King

13. Bodexpress

You May Like

More Horse Racing

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message