Country House was named the winner of 145th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday after the unofficial winner, Maximum Security, was disqualified.

Jockey Flavien Prat, who rode Country House, filed an objection claiming that Maximum Security came out of his lane in the final turn. Stewards reviewed the footage and ruled in his favor. Saturday's decision marks the first time in Kentucky Derby history that the horse to cross the finish line first did not win. Country House entered the Derby at 65–1 odds.

An explanation of the historic inquiry ruling that disqualified Maximum Security, making Country House the @KentuckyDerby winner. pic.twitter.com/YZqqn4ucbJ — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 4, 2019

Code of Honor, who was originally named the third-place finisher, moved up to second place, and Tacitus was bumped up to third place.

The horses ran on a sloppy track after heavy rains fell throughout the day in Louisville.

Last year's champion, Justify, broke the Curse of Apollo by becoming the first colt in 136 years to win the Derby after not racing as a two-year-old. Justify, trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by jockey Mike Smith, went on to win the Triple Crown.

Next up in the race for this year's Triple Crown is the Preakness Stakes on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Maryland.

