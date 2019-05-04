Country House Wins Kentucky Derby After Maximum Security Gets Disqualified

Country House was named the winner of 145th running of the Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security was disqualified.

By Jenna West
May 04, 2019

Country House was named the winner of 145th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday after the unofficial winner, Maximum Security, was disqualified.

Jockey Flavien Prat, who rode Country House, filed an objection claiming that Maximum Security came out of his lane in the final turn. Stewards reviewed the footage and ruled in his favor. Saturday's decision marks the first time in Kentucky Derby history that the horse to cross the finish line first did not win. Country House entered the Derby at 65–1 odds.

Code of Honor, who was originally named the third-place finisher, moved up to second place, and Tacitus was bumped up to third place.

The horses ran on a sloppy track after heavy rains fell throughout the day in Louisville.

Last year's champion, Justify, broke the Curse of Apollo by becoming the first colt in 136 years to win the Derby after not racing as a two-year-old. Justify, trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by jockey Mike Smith, went on to win the Triple Crown.

Next up in the race for this year's Triple Crown is the Preakness Stakes on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Maryland.

(This post will be updated with more information soon.)

You May Like

More Horse Racing

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message